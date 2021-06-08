L'Oreal : Biotherm Expands Its Sustainability Strategy For World Oceans Day

Every year, World Oceans Day is an important day where people around the globe come together to celebrate and honor our oceans, our planet's Blue Lung. As we enter the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030), the need to work together to create a better future for our oceans has never been clearer.

On the occasion of World Oceans Day 2021, Biotherm is proud to announce the launch of its new sustainability campaign: Live By Blue Beauty. Live By Blue Beauty builds and expands on the legacy of Biotherm's Water Lovers program (originally launched in 2012) by taking a more holistic approach across all aspects of the brand. Biotherm has been committed to reducing its impact on water for years but now wants to go further and shift the way the beauty industry operates.



This year, Biotherm is proud to announce a major milestone in its Blue Beauty journey: it will reach 25% PCR plastic* across the brand's entire packaging footprint in 2021. Moreover, it aims to continue mobilizing a global community of Water Lovers: NGOs, artists, and citizens committed to creating a better future for our oceans.





*PCR plastic: Post-Consumer Recycled plastic. It has been manufactured from single-use packaging (milk or beverage bottles), which have been used and sorted by households and sent for processing in recycling channels.