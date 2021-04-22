Log in
L'Oreal : L'Oréal Executive Committee nomination

04/22/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
Asmita Dubey is appointed Chief Digital Officer and member of the Group's Executive Committee. She succeeds Lubomira Rochet, who has decided to continue her career outside the Group following 7 years at L'Oréal.

Currently Chief Media Officer for the Group and Chief Digital Officer for our Consumer Products Division, Asmita will embark L'Oréal on the second phase of its digital transformation; in a data-driven and tech-enabled world, where services and direct to consumer relationships will be driving online + offline acceleration. An Indian national, with a long-standing career in China, Asmita has successfully spearheaded marketing and digital transformation programs in the world's largest and most complex digital market.

With a background in both statistics and economics, Asmita started her career in the Indian advertising industry. Later in China, she activated hugely impactful campaigns for some of the world's biggest FMCG companies. As part of the group, Asmita laid the foundations for L'Oréal's e-commerce acceleration in China. She built L'Oréal's first joint-business partnerships with Alibaba and Tencent and established a broader start-up ecosystem. As Chief Marketing Officer for China and Asia Pacific for L'Oréal, she strengthened L'Oréal's digital footprint in this rapidly growing region.

As Chief Media Officer, Asmita has helped the Group maximise media value and ROI by focusing on key digital growth drivers; bringing together our media eco-system (of paid, owned, earned, on-line and off-line), modernizing content production and adopting new cutting-edge tools and technologies.

Commenting on her appointment, Nicolas Hieronimus, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal, in charge of Divisions, explained, 'Asmita is a real expert in her field and is a true strategic thinker, with a unique ability to simplify within complexity. With her long-term experience in digital marketing, trend-spotting and consumer centricity, she is the perfect choice to build the next big phase of our digital transformation. Under her leadership, we will continue to evolve L'Oréal's marketing model, adopt new tech- and data-driven solutions (such as Artificial Intelligence and zero-party data), and accelerate emerging business models (such as social commerce). I am very excited that Asmita joins our Executive Committee.'

Asmita succeeds Lubomira Rochet, who joined the Group in 2014, and who has been responsible for L'Oréal's successful transformation into a digital first company. After seven years with the Group, Lubomira has now decided to pursue new career opportunities outside of L'Oréal.

During her time at L'Oréal, Lubomira has placed the Group at the forefront of digital and e-commerce, for a more connected, more personalized, and more social beauty. Thanks to her clear and inspiring vision, her expertise, and her enthusiasm, she embarked all of our teams to make L'Oréal a digital-first company.

As a result, digital is now fully embedded in all divisions, all countries, and all dimensions of our business, with a close attention to data privacy and the ethics of algorithms and Artificial Intelligence. E-commerce has now become our largest market and our brands have become digital love brands with hundreds of millions of followers.

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal, added: 'Over the past seven years, Lubomira has transformed our approach to digital, which is now fully embedded across all of our divisions, brands and countries. Thanks to her leadership, millions of consumers around the world can now try on make-up, select hair colour and conduct skin diagnostics - at their leisure and wherever they are. We would like to warmly thank Lubomira and wish her every success for the next step in her professional career.'

This appointment is effective immediately.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 16:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
