L'Oreal : L'Oréal ranked for 4th time by Equileap among most gender-balanced companies

Clichy, March 4th, 2021 - For the 4th year in a row, L'Oréal is among the TOP 5 most gender-balanced companies of the world in Equileap's Global Gender Equality Ranking, among close to 4000 companies across 23 markets. L'Oréal is N°4 of the international ranking, N°1 in Consumer Staples category worldwide and N°1 in France.

'At L'Oréal we are all very proud to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Equileap. We have been strongly and proactively committed to Diversity & Inclusion, more broadly, and, specifically, to gender equity for more than 15 years, and we rely on rankings and standards of measurement to keep track of our progress and see how we can continue to improve,' says Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L'Oréal. 'We are convinced that having a welcoming and supportive workplace for people of all genders adds value, boosts performance and powers innovation.'

Diana van Maasdijk, CEO at Equileap, says: 'There is no doubt that Covid-19 has had a massive impact on women in the workplace throughout the world. In fact, research finds that many women are considering leaving work altogether. However, it's not all doom and gloom -- we see an increased interest from investors in social issues, including higher female representation at all levels of a company and closing the gender pay gap.'



Pioneer in gender equality

L'Oréal is committed to promote women every day and in every part of the world ensuring equal access to training and promotion. Regarding gender pay gap, L'Oréal has also been a pioneer by calling upon, as early as 2007, the Economix Institute that groups together renowned public research entities (INED, CNRS and Université Paris X), to conduct a thorough gender pay gap analysis. Since 2018, the Group has rolled out this approach worldwide. The company is also regularly audited to obtain certifications from GEEIS (Gender Equality European and International Standard) and EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) in 31 countries, representing 60% of its total workforce.

In 2020, women represented 54% of L'Oréal's leadership positions[1] and 58% of the Board of Directors, and compose 30% of the Executive Committee as of April 1st, 2021.

L'Oréal has also recently been recognised in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index 2021 and has been ranked among the 15 Top companies out of STOXX Euro 600 by European Women on Boards, as well as ranked 1st by Humpact Emploi France 2020, in the gender equality category.

About Equileap

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Equileap is the leading provider of data and insights on gender equality in the corporate sector. Equileap researches and ranks over 3,700 public companies around the world using a unique and comprehensive Gender Equality Scorecard™ with 19 criteria, including the gender balance of the workforce, senior management and board of directors, as well as the pay gap, parental leave, and sexual harassment. More information at https://equileap.com/