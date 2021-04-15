Log in
L'Oréal

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
04/15
342.8 EUR   +1.08%
L'Oreal : beauty sales recovery accelerates, helped by China

04/15/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - Lancome maker L'Oreal on Thursday posted a further pickup in sales in the first quarter, helped by strong growth in China and online demand for beauty products.

The French group had begun to recover already from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic's hit to revenue, as retailers re-opened in much of Asia and shoppers turned increasingly to e-commerce for their face creams and hair dyes.

L'Oreal said sales reached 7.6 billion euros ($9.1 billion)in the three months to March, up 10.2% like-for-like, which strips out the effect of acquisitions and currency changes.

That beat the 8.7% consensus forecast cited by analysts at Jefferies, though the range of expectations varied widely.

Western Europe underperformed other regions, with non-essential shops and beauty chains still closed in countries such as France and Italy to tackle the pandemic.

The company's consumer products division, which sells brands like Maybelline, also lagged other units, which L'Oreal said was due to its high exposure to make-up, where demand is sluggish compared with other products like skincare.

L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement the company was in "fighting spirit mode" and investing in new product launches, adding the group was confident it could grow sales and profits in 2021.

(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Holmes)

By Sarah White


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 382 M 36 380 M 36 380 M
Net income 2021 4 433 M 5 308 M 5 308 M
Net cash 2021 5 725 M 6 855 M 6 855 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 190 B 227 B 227 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORéAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 318,13 €
Last Close Price 339,15 €
Spread / Highest target 9,39%
Spread / Average Target -6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Barbara Lavernos EVP, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORéAL9.12%227 367
KAO CORPORATION-8.53%31 895
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED9.75%28 712
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION28.88%14 618
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-0.80%12 594
COTY INC.23.22%6 633
