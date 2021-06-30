L'Oréal participated to Boursorama's first digital e-fair: Bourso'Live

On June 28, 29 and 30, L'Oréal participated as a privileged partner in Boursorama's first digital e-fair: Bourso'Live, a completely digital edition dedicated to individual investors, beginners or not.

This event is a unique opportunity to meet and interact with individual shareholders and thus make them discover the Group, its performance and its commitments.

The virtual L'Oréal booth welcomed many visitors who downloaded documents and publications, accessed digital media, and also interacted directly with our advisors.

Christophe Babule, CFO, presented the L'Oréal model, which is both solid and resilient, and answered questions from Internet users. Find this interview here (in French).