Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/30 11:39:27 am
375.8 EUR   -1.94%
12:42pL'ORÉAL PARTICIPATED TO BOURSORAMA'S FIRST DIGITAL E-FAIR : Bourso'Live
PU
03:10aLOREAL  : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
06/29LOREAL  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oréal participated to Boursorama's first digital e-fair: Bourso'Live

06/30/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On June 28, 29 and 30, L'Oréal participated as a privileged partner in Boursorama's first digital e-fair: Bourso'Live, a completely digital edition dedicated to individual investors, beginners or not.

This event is a unique opportunity to meet and interact with individual shareholders and thus make them discover the Group, its performance and its commitments.

The virtual L'Oréal booth welcomed many visitors who downloaded documents and publications, accessed digital media, and also interacted directly with our advisors.

Christophe Babule, CFO, presented the L'Oréal model, which is both solid and resilient, and answered questions from Internet users. Find this interview here (in French).

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 16:41:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about L'ORÉAL
12:42pL'ORÉAL PARTICIPATED TO BOURSORAMA'S : Bourso'Live
PU
03:10aLOREAL  : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
06/29LOREAL  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/29DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION : the keys to beauty for all
PU
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
06/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Siemens, BHP Group, Visa, JP Morgan Chase, Proximus...
06/24LOREAL  : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/24L'OREAL  : L'Oréal and Facebook bring virtual try-ons to Instagram shopping with..
PU
06/24L'OREAL  : L'Oréal announces the realization of the first cosmetic bottle made f..
PU
06/24L'OREAL  : L'Oréal announces the creation of a new Europe Zone to be led by Vian..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30 703 M 36 382 M 36 382 M
Net income 2021 4 440 M 5 261 M 5 261 M
Net cash 2021 5 698 M 6 752 M 6 752 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,9x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 215 B 255 B 255 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,81x
EV / Sales 2022 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 383,25 €
Average target price 346,66 €
Spread / Average Target -9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL23.31%258 069
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED14.50%29 682
KAO CORPORATION-14.24%29 324
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.7.41%15 683
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION22.33%14 002
KOSÉ CORPORATION-0.68%9 266