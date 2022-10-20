Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-20 am EDT
329.20 EUR   +0.49%
12:17pL'oréal Posts 20% Q3 Revenue Growth on Rebalancing Strategy, Positive Forex Impact
MT
12:11pL'Oreal posts brisk sales rise despite disruptions in China
RE
12:01pL'oréal : News release: "Sales at 30 September 2022"
GL
L'Oreal posts brisk sales rise despite disruptions in China

10/20/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
A L'Oreal logo is seen at the company's offices in Levallois-Perret

PARIS (Reuters) - Cosmetics group L'Oreal posted robust sales growth over the third quarter, lifted by brisk demand in Europe and the United States, which helped offset disruptions in China due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nicolas Hieronimus, chief executive officer of L'Oreal, said all markets progressed in the period, although lockdowns weighed heavily on the company's largest division , L'Oreal Luxe, in the key Chinese market.

L'Oreal, the group behind Maybelline mascara and Lancome skincare, posted sales of 9.58 billion euros, up 9.1%, like-for-like, slightly outpacing analyst expectations for 8.3% organic sales growth.

Curbs on travel in China, including its popular duty-free tourist destination Hainan, dragged down the performance of the company, which posted growth overall of just 0.3%, but business sped up in September.

In the United States, sales grew 9.3% despite a slow July, with a strong return of demand during the back-to-school period.

Sales grew 10.5% in Europe, with L'Oreal flagging market share gains in key markets such as Germany, Spain and Britain.

Consumer goods and luxury companies have posted strong trading updates as shoppers shrug off higher prices and continue to spend.

Estee Lauder reports first quarter earnings on Nov. 2.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2022
