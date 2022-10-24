L'Oreal's hair straighteners caused woman's cancer, lawsuit claims

Oct 24 (Reuters) - L'Oreal SA has been sued by
a Missouri woman who alleges she developed uterine cancer as a
result of using the French cosmetic company's hair-straightening
products.
The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Chicago, came
days after a study from the U.S. National Institute of
Environmental Health Safety (NIEHS) finding that
hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk
of uterine cancer among frequent users.
The plaintiff, Jennifer Mitchell, said she was diagnosed
with uterine cancer in 2018, after using L'Oreal's products
since about 2000, when she was 10. She is asking the court to
order L'Oreal to pay unspecified money damages and to pay for
medical monitoring.
Diandra Debrosse Zimmermann, a lawyer for Mitchell, said her
firm already has other clients in similar circumstances. She
said there would likely be more lawsuits in the future, as "many
women will be coming forward in the coming weeks and months to
seek accountability."
L'Oreal did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Uterine cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer in the
United States, according to federal government data, with rates
rising, particularly among Black women. NIEHS researcher
Che-Jung Chang said last week that the new study could be
particularly relevant to Black women because they tend to use
hair straighteners more frequently and beginning at earlier ages
than people of other races.
Mitchell, who is Black, accuses L'Oreal of deliberately
marketing its hair-straightening products to Black women and
girls and failed to warn of risks, despite knowing since at
least 2015 that they contained potentially dangerous chemicals.
The company "profited, significantly" from "unethical and
illegal conduct that caused plaintiff to purchase and habitually
use a dangerous and defective product," the lawsuit said.
