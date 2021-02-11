L'Oreal : sales rebound helped by China and booming online business

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - L'Oreal, the world's
biggest cosmetics group, posted higher-than-expected revenue
growth for the fourth quarter on Thursday, lifted by surging
sales in China and supported by its online business during the
coronavirus pandemic.
Luxury retailers and beauty companies have had earnings
dented by the closure of airport duty-free shops and high street
stores, while the health crisis has changed consumer habits as
people stay home and facemasks reduce demand for cosmetics.
But L'Oreal said demand for skincare products was
particularly strong and it benefited from an easing of lockdowns
in the second half of 2020, with the reopening of hair salons.
The French owner of the Maybelline and Lancome brands said
sales reached 7.88 billion euros ($9.56 billion) in the October
to December period.
That was flat from a year earlier on a reported basis but a
rise of 4.8% when currency effects and acquisitions were
stripped out, beating forecasts that ranged from flat to 3%
growth.
The group posted a 5% drop in net profit for 2020 as a
whole, at 3.75 billion euros, and said it would hike its
dividend by 3.9% to 4 euros a share.
L'Oreal's operating margins reached 18.6%, unchanged from a
year earlier.
($1 = 0.8246 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Edmund Blair)