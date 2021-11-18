L'Oreal says has resolved Singles Day shopping spat

(Updates with comment from L'Oreal on resolution of dispute)
BEIJING, Nov 18 - French cosmetics giant L'Oreal
on Thursday said it had reached a "constructive and satisfactory
solution" following a dispute about prices during Alibaba
Group's Singles Day shopping promotion early this
month.
In the Chinese retail industry, companies have become
increasingly reliant on popular culture personalities to market
followed by millions of fans.
China's top two livestreaming sales stars Li Jiaqi and Viya
in social media posts on Wednesday said ties with L'Oreal had
been suspended after some followers said facial products they
had promoted as carrying the biggest discounts of the year
during Singles Day could be bought for less days later on
L'Oreal's own platform.
In an emailed statement from L'Oreal's head office in Paris,
it said both of the livestreamers had communicated the solution
to address complaints from customers related to the Singles Day
promotion.
According to Chinese media, the two livestreamers pre-sold a
combined 18.9 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) worth of goods on
Oct. 20 in promotions ahead of Singles Day.
They said they would offer compensation to followers and had
given L'Oreal 24 hours to come up with a plan.
The spat became one of the most viewed topics on China's
Twitter-like Weibo social media network on Thursday, with 450
million hits.
($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
