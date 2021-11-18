Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. L'Oréal
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OR   FR0000120321

L'ORÉAL

(OR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L'Oreal says has resolved Singles Day shopping spat

11/18/2021 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates with comment from L'Oreal on resolution of dispute)

BEIJING, Nov 18 - French cosmetics giant L'Oreal on Thursday said it had reached a "constructive and satisfactory solution" following a dispute about prices during Alibaba Group's Singles Day shopping promotion early this month.

In the Chinese retail industry, companies have become increasingly reliant on popular culture personalities to market products in live streams https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-cosmetics-perfectdiary-idUSKBN25M0BP followed by millions of fans.

China's top two livestreaming sales stars Li Jiaqi and Viya in social media posts on Wednesday said ties with L'Oreal had been suspended after some followers said facial products they had promoted as carrying the biggest discounts of the year during Singles Day could be bought for less days later on L'Oreal's own platform.

In an emailed statement from L'Oreal's head office in Paris, it said both of the livestreamers had communicated the solution to address complaints from customers related to the Singles Day promotion.

According to Chinese media, the two livestreamers pre-sold a combined 18.9 billion yuan ($2.96 billion) worth of goods on Oct. 20 in promotions ahead of Singles Day.

They said they would offer compensation to followers and had given L'Oreal 24 hours to come up with a plan.

The spat became one of the most viewed topics on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media network on Thursday, with 450 million hits. ($1 = 6.3750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; additional reporting by Mimosa Spencer in Paris; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about L'ORÉAL
01:35pL'Oreal says has resolved Singles Day shopping spat
RE
08:13aGREEN SCIENCES : harnessing the power of life
PU
04:54aHP Continues 3D Printing Industry Advancement with New Customers, Enhanced Partner Ecos..
AQ
12:47aChina's top livestreaming sales stars in dispute with L'Oreal
RE
11/16L'OREAL : L'Oréal Water Saver named in TIME 100 Best Inventions of 2021
PU
11/15Consumer Cos Down Amid Inflation Bets -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
11/15L'OREAL : Meet Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal for an exceptional i..
PU
11/11Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
RE
11/10INVESTIR DAY, "Making sense of the Stock Market"
PU
11/10LOREAL : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 31 815 M 36 124 M 36 124 M
Net income 2021 4 527 M 5 141 M 5 141 M
Net cash 2021 5 746 M 6 524 M 6 524 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,6x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 240 B 271 B 272 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 429,80 €
Average target price 392,38 €
Spread / Average Target -8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL38.29%270 925
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED5.42%26 252
KAO CORPORATION-21.98%25 739
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-11.65%9 522
COTY INC.53.99%9 064
DCC PLC0.00%7 934