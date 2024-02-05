L'Oréal: well oriented, an analyst raises his target

February 05, 2024 at 11:25 am EST

L'Oréal's share price rose by almost 1.6% at the end of the day, benefiting from a positive analysis by Stifel.



Stifel reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on L'Oréal, with a price target raised from 450 to 490 euros, studying the drivers behind the success of dermatological beauty, its fastest-growing and most profitable division in recent years.



Above-trend growth in dermatological beauty and consumer products in Western and emerging markets should continue to successfully offset a weak beauty market in China", the broker believes.



Gross margin expansion provides fuel for reinvestment and operating margin expansion', adds Stifel, which is lowering its 2024-25 estimates for L'Oréal by 1%, due solely to negative currency effects.



