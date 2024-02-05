L'Oréal: well oriented, an analyst raises his target
February 05, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
L'Oréal's share price rose by almost 1.6% at the end of the day, benefiting from a positive analysis by Stifel.
Stifel reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation on L'Oréal, with a price target raised from 450 to 490 euros, studying the drivers behind the success of dermatological beauty, its fastest-growing and most profitable division in recent years.
Above-trend growth in dermatological beauty and consumer products in Western and emerging markets should continue to successfully offset a weak beauty market in China", the broker believes.
Gross margin expansion provides fuel for reinvestment and operating margin expansion', adds Stifel, which is lowering its 2024-25 estimates for L'Oréal by 1%, due solely to negative currency effects.
L'Oréal is the world leading cosmetic group. The group offers skincare products (40.1% of sales), makeup products (20.2%), haircare products (15%), fragrances (11.9%), hair colouring products (8.8%) and other (4%). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- luxury cosmetics (38.3%): Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics Shu Uemura, Biotherm, Helena Rubinstein, Yue Sai, Clarisonic, Atelier Cologne Ralph Lauren, Viktor&Rolf, Diesel, Cacharel and Maison Margiela brands;
- consumer cosmetics (36.6%): L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie Niely, Dark and Lovely, Mixa, MG and Carol's Daughter brands;
- active cosmetics (13.4%): La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet and Sanoflore brands;
- professional products (11.7%): L'Oréal Professionnel, Redken, Matrix, Kérastase, Pureology, Decléor Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Carita, Mizani and Baxter brands.
Products are marketed through mass distribution and distance selling, selective distribution, hair salons and pharmacies.
At the end of 2022, L'Oréal has 38 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (29.9%), North Asia (29.6%), North America (26.6%), Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (7.7%) and Latin America (6.2%).