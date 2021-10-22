Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/21 11:37:09 am
369.3 EUR   +1.37%
02:08aLOREAL : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/21L'OREAL : L'Oréal's Q3 Sales Jump 14% With Growth Across All Divisions
MT
10/21LOREAL : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
LOREAL : Buy rating from JP Morgan

10/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 410.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on L'ORÉAL
Financials
Sales 2021 31 424 M 36 537 M 36 537 M
Net income 2021 4 434 M 5 155 M 5 155 M
Net cash 2021 5 658 M 6 579 M 6 579 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 206 B 240 B 239 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,37x
EV / Sales 2022 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 369,30 €
Average target price 381,00 €
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL18.82%239 810
KAO CORPORATION-19.07%27 195
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED2.35%26 167
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-9.71%10 150
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-24.97%9 846
DCC PLC17.73%8 200