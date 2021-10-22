LOREAL : Buy rating from JP Morgan

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 31 424 M 36 537 M 36 537 M Net income 2021 4 434 M 5 155 M 5 155 M Net cash 2021 5 658 M 6 579 M 6 579 M P/E ratio 2021 46,0x Yield 2021 1,22% Capitalization 206 B 240 B 239 B EV / Sales 2021 6,37x EV / Sales 2022 5,84x Nbr of Employees 85 392 Free-Float 41,8% Chart L'ORÉAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Last Close Price 369,30 € Average target price 381,00 € Spread / Average Target 3,17% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer Jean-Paul Agon Chairman Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) L'ORÉAL 18.82% 239 810 KAO CORPORATION -19.07% 27 195 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 2.35% 26 167 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION -9.71% 10 150 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. -24.97% 9 846 DCC PLC 17.73% 8 200