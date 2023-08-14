LOREAL : From Neutral to Buy by Bernstein
Today at 01:39 pm
Bernstein's analyst has raised his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is revised upwards from EUR 440 to EUR 425.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:23 2023-08-14 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|415.50 EUR
|+0.78%
|+1.74%
|+24.55%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.55%
|242 B $
|+10.47%
|18 387 M $
|-0.42%
|17 890 M $
|+37.56%
|9 995 M $
|-5.16%
|6 042 M $
|-8.84%
|5 967 M $
|-34.74%
|5 701 M $
|-9.40%
|5 042 M $
|+49.35%
|4 968 M $
|+22.27%
|4 642 M $