>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
L'Oréal
OR
FR0000120321
L'ORÉAL
(OR)
02/09 03:19:34 am
02/09 03:19:34 am
310.6
EUR
+0.78%
02/08
LOREAL
: Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
02/08
LOREAL
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
02/08
LOREAL
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
LOREAL : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
02/09/2021 | 03:05am EST
Credit Suisse reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 235.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
-0.65%
12.255
8.33%
L'ORÉAL
0.81%
310.6
-0.84%
All news about L'ORÉAL
02/02
L'OREAL
: 'L'Oreal finalises the acquisition of Takami Co'
AQ
02/01
L'OREAL
: Limitless Announces $10m Series B, adds Genesys as Investor and Techno..
AQ
02/01
L'OREAL
: L'Oréal finalises the acquisition of Takami Co
PU
02/01
L'ORÉAL
: News Release: "L'Oréal finalises the acquisition of Takami Co"
GL
01/29
L'OREAL
: L'Oréal recognised as a leader in gender equality
PU
01/26
LOREAL
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
01/25
L'OREAL
: L'Oréal Signs on to EU Green Consumption Pledge
MT
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
27 811 M
33 600 M
33 600 M
Net income 2020
3 686 M
4 453 M
4 453 M
Net cash 2020
3 456 M
4 176 M
4 176 M
P/E ratio 2020
46,4x
Yield 2020
1,32%
Capitalization
173 B
208 B
208 B
EV / Sales 2020
6,08x
EV / Sales 2021
5,53x
Nbr of Employees
87 974
Free-Float
42,2%
More Financials
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
301,52 €
Last Close Price
308,20 €
Spread / Highest target
13,6%
Spread / Average Target
-2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target
-33,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Jean-Paul Agon
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat
President-Consumer Products Division
Christophe Babule
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal
Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Barbara Lavernos
EVP, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL
-0.84%
207 664
KAO CORPORATION
-5.68%
33 108
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
9.14%
28 438
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.
-3.37%
13 086
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION
9.47%
12 542
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.
11.06%
6 055
More Results
Master