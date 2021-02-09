LOREAL : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 27 811 M 33 600 M 33 600 M Net income 2020 3 686 M 4 453 M 4 453 M Net cash 2020 3 456 M 4 176 M 4 176 M P/E ratio 2020 46,4x Yield 2020 1,32% Capitalization 173 B 208 B 208 B EV / Sales 2020 6,08x EV / Sales 2021 5,53x Nbr of Employees 87 974 Free-Float 42,2% Chart L'ORÉAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Average target price 301,52 € Last Close Price 308,20 € Spread / Highest target 13,6% Spread / Average Target -2,17% Spread / Lowest Target -33,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation Barbara Lavernos EVP, Chief Operating & Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) L'ORÉAL -0.84% 207 664 KAO CORPORATION -5.68% 33 108 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 9.14% 28 438 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. -3.37% 13 086 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 9.47% 12 542 PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD. 11.06% 6 055