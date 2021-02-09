Log in
02/09/2021
310.6 EUR   +0.78%
LOREAL : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse

02/09/2021
Credit Suisse reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 235.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 27 811 M 33 600 M 33 600 M
Net income 2020 3 686 M 4 453 M 4 453 M
Net cash 2020 3 456 M 4 176 M 4 176 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,4x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 173 B 208 B 208 B
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales 2021 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 87 974
Free-Float 42,2%
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 301,52 €
Last Close Price 308,20 €
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexis Perakis-Valat President-Consumer Products Division
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurent Attal Vice President & GM-Research & Innovation
Barbara Lavernos EVP, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
L'ORÉAL-0.84%207 664
KAO CORPORATION-5.68%33 108
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED9.14%28 438
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-3.37%13 086
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION9.47%12 542
PROYA COSMETICS CO.,LTD.11.06%6 055
