LOREAL : JP Morgan remains Neutral
Today at 03:22 pm
Share
JP Morgan's research confirms his advice and maintains his neutral opinion on the stock. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 400.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:07 2023-06-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|414.50 EUR
|+1.78%
|+1.58%
|+24.25%
|09:22pm
|LOREAL : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|MD
|11:22am
|LOREAL : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
|MD
|
LOREAL : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
|MD
|
LOREAL : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
|MD
|
LOREAL : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
|MD
|
Revolution Beauty execs ousted at AGM amid boohoo votes but return
AN
|AN
|
L'Oreal - Exane BNP Paribas 2023 - CEO Conference
AQ
|AQ
|
L'Oreal : Discover the Letter to Shareholders n°84
PU
|PU
|
L'Oréal Groupe and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups to Initiate Open Innovation in Digital and Beauty Tech in Korea
CI
|CI
|
Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
|RE
|
LOREAL : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
|MD
|
LOREAL : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
|MD
|
LOREAL : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
|MD
|
Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
|RE
|
Investors may exit consumer goods firms over EU deforestation law
RE
|RE
|
L'Oréal beauty tech-powered innovations for environmental and social good take center stage at Viva Technology
GL
|GL
|
LOREAL : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
|MD
|
L'Oreal : DEUTSCHE BANK 2023
PU
|PU
|
L'Oreal : DEUTSCHE BANK 2023 (en anglais)
PU
|PU
|
Transcript : L'Oréal S.A. Presents at DbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2023, Jun-06-2023
CI
|CI
|
L'Oreal : Bold, L'Oréal's venture capital fund, invests in biotech company, “debut” to collaborate on active ingredients
PU
|PU
|
L'Oreal : BOLD, L'Oréal's venture capital fund, invests in biotech company, “Debut” to collaborate on active ingredients
PU
|PU
|
All about credit ratings
|
IP Protection In The Cosmetics Industry
AQ
|AQ
|
CapitalGainsReport: Thriving Natural Beauty & Wellness Stocks (HBRM, SKIN, NUS, NTCO)
AQ
|AQ
|
French Stocks Recover Amid Optimism Over US Debt Ceiling Talks
MT
|MT
|
L'Oreal : Communique AMF CP. CP23900790
PU
|PU
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-28
|414.50 €
|+1.78%
|281 323
|2023-06-27
|407.25 €
|+0.82%
|223,041
|2023-06-26
|403.95 €
|-0.60%
|316,043
|2023-06-23
|406.40 €
|+0.02%
|241,006
|2023-06-22
|406.30 €
|-0.43%
|236,297
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:38:07 2023-06-28 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.25%
|239 B $
|+1.61%
|18 143 M $
|+1.94%
|17 066 M $
|+42.70%
|10 609 M $
|-6.63%
|6 103 M $
|+1.01%
|5 677 M $
|-39.89%
|5 262 M $
|+43.93%
|4 970 M $
|-27.71%
|4 853 M $
|+24.64%
|4 634 M $