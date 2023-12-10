LOREAL : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
December 10, 2023 at 11:09 am EST
Jefferies reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 340.
Market Closed -
|441.95 EUR
|+0.73%
|+1.33%
|+32.48%
|05:09pm
