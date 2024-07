L'Oreal SA is a France-based cosmetics company. The Company owns a wide range of brands organized into four division: Consumer Products, L’Oreal Luxe, Professionals Products and Active Cosmetics. They include L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, Lancme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Kiehl’s, Krastase, La Roche-Posay and SkinCeuticals, among others. It offers a wide range of products grouped into six business segments: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances and Other. Skincare offering includes facial skincare, face cleaners, body care and sun protection products. The Company owns stores and ecommerce websites. It is active globally.