Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 31 186 M 36 438 M 36 438 M Net income 2021 4 415 M 5 159 M 5 159 M Net cash 2021 5 679 M 6 636 M 6 636 M P/E ratio 2021 48,5x Yield 2021 1,16% Capitalization 217 B 253 B 253 B EV / Sales 2021 6,77x EV / Sales 2022 6,20x Nbr of Employees 85 392 Free-Float 41,8% Chart L'ORÉAL Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Last Close Price 388,80 € Average target price 378,65 € Spread / Average Target -2,61% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer Jean-Paul Agon Chairman Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) L'ORÉAL 25.10% 253 386 KAO CORPORATION -16.01% 28 910 SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -3.53% 25 063 NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 1.94% 13 592 AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION 3.88% 11 241 KOSÉ CORPORATION -25.85% 6 785