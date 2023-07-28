LOREAL : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
Today at 05:16 am
RBC analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 320.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 05:24:48 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|416.50 EUR
|+0.93%
|+1.34%
|+24.90%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+24.84%
|243 B $
|+1.45%
|17 638 M $
|-4.71%
|17 584 M $
|+35.63%
|9 901 M $
|-6.69%
|6 176 M $
|-31.94%
|5 998 M $
|-4.58%
|5 588 M $
|-19.05%
|5 360 M $
|+53.92%
|5 193 M $
|+54.67%
|4 779 M $