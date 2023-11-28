LOREAL : Sell rating from Deutsche Bank
November 28, 2023 at 04:59 am EST
Deutsche Bank reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 350.
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|428.70 EUR
|-0.98%
|+0.73%
|+28.52%
|10:59am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.54%
|254 B $
|+8.01%
|17 711 M $
|-35.31%
|11 488 M $
|+31.19%
|10 013 M $
|-14.38%
|5 697 M $
|+37.47%
|4 487 M $
|-51.94%
|4 259 M $
|-25.87%
|4 181 M $
|+29.51%
|3 998 M $
|-4.84%
|3 722 M $