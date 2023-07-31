LOREAL : UBS keeps its Buy rating
Today at 06:51 am
Share
UBS analyst Guillaume Delmas maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 495.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 07:00:42 2023-07-31 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|424.70 EUR
|+0.91%
|+4.18%
|+27.29%
|12:51pm
|LOREAL : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|12:45pm
|LOREAL : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|MD
|LOREAL : UBS keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|LOREAL : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|MD
|LOREAL : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|L'ORÉAL : Driven by the promising dermo-cosmetics market
|LOREAL : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
|MD
|What are global companies saying about China's economy?
|RE
|LOREAL : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|LOREAL : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|LOREAL : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
|MD
|LOREAL : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|MD
|LOREAL : Gets a Sell rating from Jefferies
|MD
|Transcript : L'Oréal S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
|CI
|L'oréal Posts Higher H1 Profit; Net Sales Up
|MT
|What are global companies saying about China's economy?
|RE
|L'Oreal 1st Half Sales, Earnings Rose With Growth Across Regions
|DJ
|L'Oreal upbeat on China despite market's softer rebound
|RE
|L'Oréal S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|MORNING BID EUROPE-Soft landing swings into view
|RE
|LOREAL : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|LOREAL : UBS gives a Buy rating
|MD
|LOREAL : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
|MD
|Deutsche Bank Cuts L'Oréal PT, Affirms Hold Rating
|MT
|LOREAL : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
|MD
|LOREAL : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Revolution Beauty CEO and chair to leave as settles spat with boohoo
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+27.19%
|249 B $
|+2.80%
|17 649 M $
|-3.72%
|17 547 M $
|+39.95%
|10 217 M $
|-2.85%
|6 452 M $
|-29.84%
|6 203 M $
|-3.47%
|5 591 M $
|-19.42%
|5 362 M $
|+54.26%
|5 198 M $
|+30.38%
|4 959 M $