The new e-commerce: social commerce

Social commerce enables consumers, influencers, experts, beauty advisors and salespeople to advertise brands and sell products on social networks via several formats including livestreaming . L'Oréal is an important player in this new world of even more connected beauty which is accelerating on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, TikTok and other platforms. With this new model, the Group's powerful network of prescribers become brand ambassadors and online salespeople. Some of them have become real social network stars with thousands of followers.

Thanks to instant replies and personalised advice from these new influencers, social networks strengthen consumers' trust-based relationship with brands. In China, L'Oréal capitalised on its livestreaming expertise to provide training for its beauty advisors and help them publish videos on platforms like TikTok, WeChat and Tmall. For example, in just 11 days, Lancôme managed to connect 2,300 beauty advisors to an application created in partnership with WeChat. The results were spectacular: the new "e-advisors" were followed by over 350,000 consumers, leading to many conversations and a boost in both online and brick-and-mortar sales. Social commerce is very popular in Asia and particularly in China.