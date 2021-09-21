Log in
The new e-commerce: social commerce

09/21/2021
Social commerce enables consumers, influencers, experts, beauty advisors and salespeople to advertise brands and sell products on social networks via several formats including livestreaming . L'Oréal is an important player in this new world of even more connected beauty which is accelerating on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, TikTok and other platforms. With this new model, the Group's powerful network of prescribers become brand ambassadors and online salespeople. Some of them have become real social network stars with thousands of followers.

Thanks to instant replies and personalised advice from these new influencers, social networks strengthen consumers' trust-based relationship with brands. In China, L'Oréal capitalised on its livestreaming expertise to provide training for its beauty advisors and help them publish videos on platforms like TikTok, WeChat and Tmall. For example, in just 11 days, Lancôme managed to connect 2,300 beauty advisors to an application created in partnership with WeChat. The results were spectacular: the new "e-advisors" were followed by over 350,000 consumers, leading to many conversations and a boost in both online and brick-and-mortar sales. Social commerce is very popular in Asia and particularly in China.

Disclaimer

L'Oréal SA published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 31 182 M 36 593 M 36 593 M
Net income 2021 4 441 M 5 211 M 5 211 M
Net cash 2021 5 660 M 6 642 M 6 642 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 208 B 244 B 244 B
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 85 392
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 372,25 €
Average target price 379,04 €
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Chairman
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL19.77%243 626
KAO CORPORATION-14.53%29 487
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED10.87%28 871
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.-9.75%12 276
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION-7.77%9 926
KOSÉ CORPORATION-25.34%6 847