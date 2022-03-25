Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. L.P.N. Development Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPN   TH0456010Z04

L.P.N. DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(LPN)
  Report
News 
Summary

L P N Development Public : Form to Report on Name of Members and Scope of work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)

03/25/2022 | 07:37am EDT
Date/Time
25 Mar 2022 18:10:31
Headline
Form to Report on Name of Members and Scope of work of the Audit Committee (F24-1)
Symbol
LPN
Source
LPN
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

LPN Development pcl published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 526 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2022 642 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2022 6 921 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 6,00%
Capitalization 6 718 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart L.P.N. DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
L.P.N. Development Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L.P.N. DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,62 THB
Average target price 4,12 THB
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Opas Sripayak Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Apichart Kasemkulsiri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Amornsuk Noparumpa Chairman
Weerasak Wahawisal Independent Director
Vudhipol Suriyabhivadh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L.P.N. DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-5.71%200
VONOVIA SE-11.75%36 566
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.54%30 846
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-7.68%14 383
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-15.60%13 629
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.83%13 114