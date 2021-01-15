Financial Performance: Q3FY21

PRESS RELEASE

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) announces financial results for Q3FY21

Strong economic recovery across sectors led by Rural and Infrastructure: Highest quarterly disbursements since Q1FY20, up by 51% QoQ; Highest quarterly disbursement in Farm Equipment and Two-Wheeler Finance since FY17

o Farm Equipment disbursements up 43% QoQ at Rs. 1,554 Cr in Q3FY21 (vs. Rs. 1,089 Cr in Q2FY21)

o Two-Wheeler disbursements up 50% QoQ at Rs. 1,652 Cr in Q3FY21 (vs. Rs. 1,102 Cr in Q2FY21)

Increase in NIMs + Fees to 7.39%, led by highest quarterly fees & other income in Rural, outcome of judicious treasury management and abundant market liquidity which led to a reduction in cost of borrowing

Significant reduction in cost of borrowing by 50bps QoQ (from 8.32% in Q2FY21 to 7.82% in Q3FY21)

YoY reduction in GS3 from 5.94% to 5.12% (vs 5.19% in Q2FY21); NS3 reduced from 2.67% to 1.92% YoY (vs. 1.67% in Q2FY21)

PAT in Q3FY21 saw a 10% increase over Q2FY21 and stood at Rs. 291 Cr

Continue to carry additional provisions (over and above PCR and standard asset provisions) of Rs 1,739 Cr (1.90%) on standard book as of Q3FY21

Rated AAA by CRISIL, ICRA, CARE and India Ratings

Mumbai, 15 January 2021: The Board of L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), present in lending businesses including Rural, Housing and Infrastructure finance, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

LTFH is a market leader in Farm Equipment finance, and among the top five financiers in Two-Wheeler finance, number three financier in Micro Loans and one of the leading players in financing of Infrastructure sectors like renewables and roads. With a sustainable business model, data analytics led collection and disbursements, and a sharp focus on asset quality, the company remains committed to building a stable and sustainable organization for its consumers and other stakeholders.

Commenting on the financial results Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, LTFH, said, "Post Covid, the rural economy has performed better than urban and this trend is reflected in our disbursements, which are almost at pre-covid levels. The festive season uptick and a steady recovery in collection volumes also underline our rural performance. Our strong performance in Infra disbursements should be seen alongside the sell-down volumes, which have increased on a YoY basis. It allows us to generate more fee income while proportionately reduces the need for allocating higher capital."