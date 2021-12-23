Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. L&T Finance Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533519   INE498L01015

L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(533519)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HSBC buys India L&T's mutual fund arm for $425 mln

12/23/2021 | 10:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) head office in Mumbai

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - HSBC's Indian asset management unit is buying the mutual fund arm of India's L&T Finance Holdings for $425 million to strengthen its local operations, the bank said on Thursday.

HSBC intends to merge L&T Investment Management Limited (LTIM) with HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd, its existing $1.6 billion asset management business in India, HSBC and L&T said in separate statements.

"Combining LTIM with our existing Indian asset management business gives us the scale, reach and capabilities to capture some of the 15-20% annual asset management market growth expected in India over the next five years," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said.

Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and CEO of L&T Finance Holdings, said the HSBC deal was in line with L&T's aim of "unlocking value" from its subsidiaries, adding this would help it to strengthen its balance sheet for its lending business.

L&T Investment Management Limited has assets under management of over 800 billion Indian rupees ($10.65 billion) and offers a basket of equity, fixed income and hybrid schemes to both retail and institutional investors.

J.P. Morgan and Citi were the financial advisers to L&T. ($1 = 75.1020 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi and Carolyn Cohn in London Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.01% 449.1 Delayed Quote.17.36%
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.50% 79.75 End-of-day quote.-14.84%
All news about L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:43aHSBC buys India L&T's mutual fund arm for $425 mln
RE
10/21L&T FINANCE : Newspaper publication - Approval of Financial Results
PU
10/21L&T FINANCE : Financial's Consolidated Profit Slides in Fiscal Q2; Shares Tank 5%
MT
10/20L&T FINANCE : Monitoring Agency Report
PU
10/20L&T FINANCE : Financial Performance Q2FY22
PU
08/31L&T Finance Holdings Reportedly in Talks with HSBC to Sell Its MF Arm
CI
08/10L&T FINANCE : ICRA Affirms AAA Rating on L&T Finance Holdings' Nonconvertible Bonds; Outlo..
MT
07/28L&T FINANCE : AGM Proceedings
PU
07/20L&T FINANCE : Postal Ballot Notices-NCRPS
PU
07/20L&T FINANCE : For NCPRS Holders' email not registered, please click here.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 71 257 M 948 M 948 M
Net income 2022 13 837 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 201 B 2 662 M 2 671 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 22 532
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
L&T Finance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 79,75 INR
Average target price 103,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinanath Mohandas Dubhashi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sachinn Joshi Group Chief Financial Officer
Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti Non-Executive Chairman
Sunil Sudhir Prabhune Head-IT, Chief Executive-Rural & Housing Finance
Apurva Rathod Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.84%2 570
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED56.88%14 465
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.15.35%7 180
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED2.41%4 094
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-4.48%4 079
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-15.77%3 722