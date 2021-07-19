L&T Finance : Newspaper Advertisement for Financial Results as on June 30, 2021.

8 Earnings per share (*not annualised) (a) Basic (`) * 0.72 4.49 * 0.70 (b) Diluted (`) * 0.72 4.47 * 0.70

Notes:

1. The Company reports quarterly financial results of the group on a consolidated basis, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") as amended read with circular dated July 5, 2016. The standalone financial results are available on the website of the Company at www.ltfs.com, the website of BSE Limited ("BSE") at www.bseindia.com and on the website of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") at www.nseindia.com. The specified items of the standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are given below.

(` in Crore) Quarter ended Year ended Quarter ended Particulars June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Total income from operations 31.46 191.42 24.68 Profit/(loss) before tax (2.35) 188.79 174.30 Profit/(loss) after tax (2.35) 116.05 125.91 Total comprehensive income (2.36) 116.16 125.92