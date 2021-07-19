L&T Finance : Newspaper Advertisement for Financial Results as on June 30, 2021.

EXTRACT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
(` in Crore)
Quarter ended
Year ended
Quarter ended
Particulars
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
1
Total income from operations
3,201.49
14,080.10
3,397.53
2
Net profit for the period/year (before tax, exceptional and/or extraordinary items)
237.88
1,269.59
(126.35)
3
Net profit for the period/year before tax (after exceptional and/or extraordinary items)
237.88
1,495.20
99.26
4
Net profit for the period/year after tax (after exceptional and/or extraordinary items)
177.85
970.94
148.31
attributable to owners of the Company
5
Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to owners of the Company
205.98
1,013.87
172.73
6
Paid up equity share capital (face value of ` 10 each)
2,470.58
2,469.45
2,004.85
7
Other equity
16,303.75
BYP
8 Earnings per share (*not annualised)
(a) Basic (`)
* 0.72
4.49
* 0.70
(b) Diluted (`)
* 0.72
4.47
* 0.70
Notes:
1. The Company reports quarterly financial results of the group on a consolidated basis, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") as amended read with circular dated July 5, 2016. The standalone financial results are available on the website of the Company at www.ltfs.com, the website of BSE Limited ("BSE") at www.bseindia.com and on the website of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") at www.nseindia.com. The specified items of the standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are given below.
(` in Crore)
Quarter ended
Year ended
Quarter ended
Particulars
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Total income from operations
31.46
191.42
24.68
Profit/(loss) before tax
(2.35)
188.79
174.30
Profit/(loss) after tax
(2.35)
116.05
125.91
Total comprehensive income
(2.36)
116.16
125.92
The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited consolidated financial results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.
These consolidated financial results have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of Indian Accounting Standard ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 (the "Act") read with relevant rules issued thereunder and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India.
These consolidated financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 16, 2021. The Joint StatutoryAuditors of the Company have carried out a limited review of the aforesaid results.
TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL
LIMITED
REG. OFF.: Plot No. 363/1(1,2,3), Shree
GaneshIndustrialEstate,KachigamRoad,
Daman,DamanandDiu-396210
CIN:L25209DD1992PLC009784
Website:www.tokyoplastint.in
TEL:+9122-61453300
FAX:+9122-66914499
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to
Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of
the SEBI ( Listing Obligations & Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a
meeting of the Board of Directors of the
Companywillbeheldon30th July,2021,inter-
alia to consider and approve the Unaudited
Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th
June,2021.
For further details investors can visit the
websiteofthecompany www.tokyoplastint.in
and also on the website of the Stock
exchanges at www.bseindia.com and
www.nseindia.comBy the Order of the Board
sd/-
Place:Mumbai
Haresh V. Shah
Director
Date:16/07/2021
DIN:00008339
nmda
{b{_
grAm`EZ : Eb74140E'EM1992nrEbgr068379
:
. 211-212, 2 am _Obm, Xr
Or
. gr-70,
_
- 400 051.
.
. +91 22 45407200,
: +91 22 45407203
: www.ge.com/in/ge-power-india-limited
g^m,
-'VXmZmMr 'm{hVr,
Vmar»m d
Vmar»m
1.
H$r,
-19 _hm_marÀ`m H$maÊmm_
nmda
{b{_
29 dr
g^m (EOrE_) AÝ`
H$m`Xm
d
H$m`Xm, 2013 À`m
ghdmMZ {ZJ' ì¶dhma
(E'grE) Omar
. 20/2020
5 _
2020
Am{U Ë¶mÀ¶m
OZb
. 02/2021
13
2021 À¶m
22
2021
29ì¶m EOrE'À¶m
(EOrE')Mr
H$m'H$mO nma nmS>Ê`mH${aVm
(""ìhrgr'')
qH$dm AXa
{'Ýg
10
2021
. 4.00 dm.
.
2.
2013 À`m
91
H$r
a{OñQ>a d
04
2021
10
2021
{Xdg g_m{dï>) Xaå`mZ
EOrE_À`m
am{hb.
3.
EOrE'Mr
Am{U {dÎmr¶
2020-21 H$[aVm A{bá Am{U EH${ÌV {dÎmr¶ {ddaU nÌ gh
