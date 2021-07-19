L&T Finance : Newspaper Advertisement for Financial Results as on June 30, 2021.

Log in
L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Registered Office

Brindavan, Plot No. 177, C.S.T Road

T +91 22 6212 5000

Kalina, Santacruz (East)

F +91 22 6212 5553

Mumbai 400 098, Maharashtra, India

E igrc@ltfs.com

CIN: L67120MH2008PLC181833

www.ltfs.com

EXTRACT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

(` in Crore)

Quarter ended

Year ended

Quarter ended

Particulars

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

1

Total income from operations

3,201.49

14,080.10

3,397.53

2

Net profit for the period/year (before tax, exceptional and/or extraordinary items)

237.88

1,269.59

(126.35)

3

Net profit for the period/year before tax (after exceptional and/or extraordinary items)

237.88

1,495.20

99.26

4

Net profit for the period/year after tax (after exceptional and/or extraordinary items)

177.85

970.94

148.31

attributable to owners of the Company

5

Total comprehensive income for the period/year attributable to owners of the Company

205.98

1,013.87

172.73

6

Paid up equity share capital (face value of ` 10 each)

2,470.58

2,469.45

2,004.85

7

Other equity

16,303.75

BYP

8 Earnings per share (*not annualised)

(a) Basic (`)

* 0.72

4.49

* 0.70

(b) Diluted (`)

* 0.72

4.47

* 0.70

Notes:

1. The Company reports quarterly financial results of the group on a consolidated basis, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") as amended read with circular dated July 5, 2016. The standalone financial results are available on the website of the Company at www.ltfs.com, the website of BSE Limited ("BSE") at www.bseindia.com and on the website of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") at www.nseindia.com. The specified items of the standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 are given below.

(` in Crore)

Quarter ended

Year ended

Quarter ended

Particulars

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Total income from operations

31.46

191.42

24.68

Profit/(loss) before tax

(2.35)

188.79

174.30

Profit/(loss) after tax

(2.35)

116.05

125.91

Total comprehensive income

(2.36)

116.16

125.92

  1. The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited consolidated financial results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.
  2. These consolidated financial results have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of Indian Accounting Standard ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 (the "Act") read with relevant rules issued thereunder and the other accounting principles generally accepted in India.
  3. These consolidated financial results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 16, 2021. The Joint StatutoryAuditors of the Company have carried out a limited review of the aforesaid results.

:

. 211-212, 2 am _Obm, Xr

Or

. gr-70,

_

- 400 051.

.

. +91 22 45407200,

: +91 22 45407203

: www.ge.com/in/ge-power-india-limited

g^m,

-'VXmZmMr 'm{hVr,

Vmar»m d

Vmar»m

1.

H$r,

-19 _hm_marÀ`m H$maÊmm_

nmda

{b{_

29 dr

g^m (EOrE_) AÝ`

H$m`Xm

d

H$m`Xm, 2013 À`m

ghdmMZ {ZJ' ì¶dhma

(E'grE) Omar

. 20/2020

5 _

2020

Am{U Ë¶mÀ¶m

OZb

. 02/2021

13

2021 À¶m

22

2021

29ì¶m EOrE'À¶m

(EOrE')Mr

H$m'H$mO nma nmS>Ê`mH${aVm

(""ìhrgr'')

qH$dm AXa

{'Ýg

10

2021

. 4.00 dm.

.

2.

2013 À`m

91

H$r

a{OñQ>a d

04

2021

10

2021

{Xdg g_m{dï>) Xaå`mZ

EOrE_À`m

am{hb.

3.

EOrE'Mr

Am{U {dÎmr¶

2020-21 H$[aVm A{bá Am{U EH${ÌV {dÎmr¶ {ddaU nÌ gh

Ahdmb,

Ahdmb Am{U Ë¶mÀ¶m

BVa Amdí¶H$

16

2021

. darb gXa

(www.ge.com/in/ge-power-india-limited),

da

(www.nseindia.com

Am{U

www.bseindia.com) da

CnbãY

. Á¶m

darb

gXa

àmá

ZmhrV

H$ê$ eH$VmV. qH$dm 13

2021

q'Q>

Am{U Zdeº$s ('amR>r

àH$m{eV

29 ì¶m

'm{hVrH$[aVm

-

H$ê$Z àmá H$ê$ eH$VmV. darb gXa

àV darb

gXa

Am{U

CnbãY

..

4.

H$m¶Xm 2013 À¶m

108 ghdmMVm

(àemgZ d ì¶dñWmnZ) {Z¶', 2014 À¶m

{Z¶' 20 Am{U

Omar

OZab q'qQ>½O (EgEg) À¶m

-'VXmZ

EOrE'À¶m

H$m'H$mO nma

nmS>Ê¶mgmR>r

'mÜ¶'

-'VXmZ)

'VXmZmMm

h¸$ dmnaÊ¶mMr

{VÀ¶m

.

5.

-_VXmZ e{Zdma, {X. 07

2021

g. 9.00 dm.

d

09

2021

. 5.00

dm.

.

-_VXmZ _

gXa

_

{d{hV

H$aÊ`mV

.

6.

Á¶m ì¶º$sMr

H$Q>

VmarI

03

2021

bm^H$mar 'mbH$/g^mgX

AgVrb

-'VXmZmMr

h¸$Xma amhVrb,

^mJYmaH$ R>a{dÊ¶mgmR>r H$Q

VmarI

03

2021

..

7.

ì¶Hº$s

EOrE'Mr

g^mgX

Am{U H$Q>

VmarI

03

2021

YmaU

evoting@kfintech.com

Am¶S>r Am{U

àmá H$ê$

eH$VmV.

Am¶S>r Am{U

àmá H$aÊ¶mMr Vn{ebdma

EPrE'À¶m

Ambr

.

-

'VXmZmgmR>r

Agë¶mg

-

'VXmZ H$aÊ¶mgmR>r

{dÚ'mZ

Am¶S>r Am{U

dmnê$ eH$VmV.

8.

Á¶m

-

'VXmZ

Zmhr

'VXmZ

'VXmZ

e³¶

.

9.

Á¶m

-

'VXmZ

EOrE'bm hOa

eH$VmV

'VXmZ

H$aÊ¶mgmR>r h¸$Xma ZmhrV.

10.

'VXmZmÀ¶m

Am{U

Amñ³S>

eH$VmV. Am{U -

'VXmZ

https://evoting.kfintech.com

CnbãY

qH$dm

(040) 6716 2222, evoting@kfintech.com

H$amdm qH$dm

ñn{ï>H$aUmH$[aVm

. 1800-3094-001 da

H$amdm.

_

{R>H$mÊm :

nmda

{b{_

H$m'Zm {Vdmar

: 16

2021

g{Md Am{U

A{YH$mar

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

L&T Finance Holdings Limited

Place: Mumbai

Dinanath Dubhashi

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Date: July 16, 2021

(DIN: 03545900)

Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 68 484 M 915 M 915 M
Net income 2022 19 372 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 231 B 3 090 M 3 079 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 22 532
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
L&T Finance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 94,85 INR
Average target price 108,45 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinanath Mohandas Dubhashi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Sachinn Joshi Group Chief Financial Officer
Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti Non-Executive Chairman
Sunil Sudhir Prabhune Chief Executive-Rural Finance
Apurva Rathod Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED1.28%3 115
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED31.55%10 246
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.22.22%7 870
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.86%5 122
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED11.59%4 397
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.38%4 383