L&T Finance : Outcome of Board Meeting - Rights Issue

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 and 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of L&T Finance Holdings Limited (the "Company")

This is further to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") held on November 9, 2020, approving the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company (the "Equity Shares") for an amount not exceeding ₹3,000 crore, by way of a rights issue ("Rights Issue"), in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, other applicable laws and our prior intimation dated January 13, 2021.

Pursuant to the above referred, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, i.e., January 18, 2021 have inter alia considered and approved the following terms of the Rights Issue: