L&T Finance Holdings Limited announced that Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company will superannuate from the Company on April 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of LTFH announced the appointment of Mr. Sudipta Roy as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Roy will assume the position of the Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from January 24th, 2024, subject to necessary regulatory and/or statutory approvals.

With effect from date of the aforesaid appointment until his superannuation, Mr. Dubhashi will continue to be a Director on the Board of the Company to oversee and assist in the smooth transition of leadership. Additionally, he will act as the special advisor to the Chairman of the Board during this period. Mr. Dubhashi has an illustrious career in financial services spanning over more than three decades in various institutions of repute, out of which the last 16 years have been with LTFH.

He joined L&T Finance in April 2007 and has held many leadership positions in the organisation with a proven track record of sustained results. Mr. Dubhashi took charge as the Managing Director and CEO of LTFH on July 22, 2016 and since then, has transformed the Company into a cutting-edge company in the retail financial services landscape. In addition to his responsibilities at LTFH, Mr. Dubhashi has been associated with various industry bodies.

He has been co-chairing the FICCI Committee on NBFCs since 2018 and is also on the board of Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) - a representative body of NBFCs. After a transformational tenure of 8 years at the helm of LTFH, Mr. Dubhashi will superannuate from the Company on April 30, 2024. Mr. Sudipta Roy is a consumer banking and payments professional with over 24 years of financial services experience.

He joins LTFH from ICICI Bank, where he served as Group Head and managed diverse businesses like Unsecured Assets, Cards, Payment Solutions, Student Ecosystem, E-commerce and Merchant Ecosystem, Millennial Banking and API Banking. Before his assignment with ICICI Bank since 2010, he has worked for Citibank and Deutsche Bank. Mr. Roy has a deep understanding of consumer finance, cards and retail loans, lending and payments technology systems and associated risk management practices and has worked extensively in India, China and Canada in the consumer lending and payments business, having built green-field lending and cards businesses in all three countries.

He was voted among the Top 30 Fintech Influencers in India in 2021 and is a speaker at various forums on Retail Lending and Credit, History of Payments, Risk and Fraud Control and Future of Payments business. Mr. Roy has also been a part of several Government and Reserve Bank of India committees in areas of transit payment systems, banking security and retail payments. He is a chemical engineer from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and MBA from XLRI School of Management, Jamshedpur.