  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. L&T Finance Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L&TFH   INE498L01015

L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(L&TFH)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:48 2023-01-03 am EST
89.80 INR   -0.06%
L&T Finance : Press Release PLANET app by L&T Financial Services crosses 1.5 million downloads

01/03/2023 | 01:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANET app by L&T Financial Services crosses 1.5 million downloads

Enabling convenience at fingertips, the app is an important element of the Lakshya 2026 roadmap

January 03, 2022, Mumbai: PLANET (Personalised Lending & Assisted NETworks) app, launched earlier this financial year for enabling convenience at fingertips of the valued customers of L&T Financial Services under the Lakshya 2026 mission, has crossed the 1.5 million downloads milestone.

The mobile application, soft-launched in April 2022, helps customers manage their loan relationship with L&T Financial Services in a convenient and easy manner. It helps them seamlessly manage their loan accounts including Equated Monthly Instalments or EMI payments, check their credit score, and easily access loan-related documents. Customers can also take advantage of personalised offers to avail loans through the app.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, L&T Finance Holdings said, "The PLANET app is the cornerstone in the plan to create a Fintech @ Scale under the Lakshya 2026 roadmap. With this app, we aim to establish a geo-agnosticsourcing and servicing channel and have seen a consistent pick-upin the app since its launch. The app includes features such as mandi price checks for farmers, health and wellness plans, and in the time to come, we intend to include features like utility bill payments, rewards and referral programmes, and much more. The app will not only help us augment our functions and products, but also act as a force multiplier for our field colleagues."

With the PLANET app, L&T Financial Services intends to enable customer journeys digitally as much as possible. A lot of customers now prefer to transact digitally without any intervention and as the app downloads grow, the aim is to provide a bouquet of features and options to enable digital journeys from sourcing to servicing, ensuring convenience at the customer's fingertips.

PLANET app is available on Google Playstore as well as Apple Appstore and can be downloaded by scanning the QR codes below:

For Google Playstore

For Apple Appstore

About L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH):

LTFH (https://www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. LTFS is the brand name of L&T Finance Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has been rated 'AAA' - the highest credit rating for NBFCs - by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The company was awarded FICCI's Corporate Social Responsibility Award for "Women Empowerment" and "Maharashtra CSR Award" for its flagship Digital Sakhi project.

LTFH is focused on creating a top-class digitally enabled retail finance company as a part of the 'Lakshya 2026' plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product-focus to customer-focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech @ Scale while keeping ESG at the core.

Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 06:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 78 138 M 944 M 944 M
Net income 2023 18 531 M 224 M 224 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 219 B 2 646 M 2 646 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 24 643
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
L&T Finance Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 89,85 INR
Average target price 94,92 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dinanath Mohandas Dubhashi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sachinn Joshi Group Chief Financial Officer
Sekharipuram Narayan Subrahmanyan Chairman
Apurva Rathod Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED2.98%2 646
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%11 181
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.0.00%7 067
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.00%5 350
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%4 503
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED0.00%3 376