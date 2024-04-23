L&T Finance Limited is an India-based non-banking financial company with presence across the lending business catering to the diverse financing needs of served and underserved customers. It offers personal loans, two-wheeler loans, home loans, rural business loans, farm loans, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) loans. It operates in three segments: Retail Business, Wholesale Business, and Defocused Business. Its Retail business comprises of comprises of farmer finance, two-wheeler finance, rural business finance, consumer finance, home loan, loan against property, and SME Finance. Its Wholesale Business comprises of Infrastructure Finance and Real Estate Finance. Its Defocused Business comprises of structured corporate loans, debt capital market, commercial vehicle finance, construction equipment finance, supply chain finance, SME term loans and other discontinued products. It offers a range of insurance product, such as Life Insurance, Health Insurance and General Insurance.

Sector Corporate Financial Services