M/s KKC and Associates LLP (formerly known as Khimji and Kunverji and Co. LLP)

execution pillars demonstrated through the business growth. Additionally, as a responsible corporate citizen, we have taken bold strides in areas of social responsibility and sustainability. All these initiatives clearly indicate that we are on the right path to becoming a sustainable Fintech@Scale.

This report delves into our amplified technology journey and our delivery on the

Through the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation, combined with our lending prowess, we empower people to dream big and build futures.

into 4 quadrants, namely designing superior customer experience, digital process engineering, augmenting IT infrastructure and strengthening information security. These efforts are directed towards agile and customer-focussed delivery on the 5-Pillars of the execution engine to create a sustainable and predictable retail franchise.

L&T Finance takes cognizance of this technology wave and is committed to becoming one of the most pre-eminent technology driven lenders. Our technology efforts are divided

Digital growth is not just a tale of technological advancement, but also one of empowerment, inclusion, and resilience. At the heart of a digital journey, lies the vision of leveraging technology to drive socioeconomic development and bridge the digital divide. As the country navigates the opportunities and challenges of the digital age, its commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of all remains unwavering.

Upholding the values of transparency, accountability and commitment to stakeholder value, your Company has consistently disclosed its performance across its operations and businesses annually through Sustainability and Integrated Reports since FY19. LTF aims to provide a comprehensive overview of both, financial and non- financial performance during FY24 through this Integrated Annual Report ("the Report"). The Report is designed to present stakeholders with a holistic perspective of your Company's ambitions, strategic approach, goals, performance, impact, and future direction.

At L&T Finance Limited (formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Limited) and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as LTF or your Company, a paramount focus has been placed on delivering products and services sustainably to its customers. Your Company embraced the Lakshya 2026 strategy in FY22 and achieved it well in advance in FY24, with a stronger technological shift and a customer-centric approach. Going forward, LTF will continue to focus on making its organisational performance consistent, predictable and sustainable by adopting the following 5 key pillars of execution:

Reporting Principle The financial and statutory data presented in the report is in line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (including the rules made thereunder), Indian Accounting Standards, the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and other applicable RBI regulations. The non-financial information in the Report has been prepared in accordance with the framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and provides Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across the Six Capitals. It provides sustainability disclosures as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), 2021 Standards for the period from April 1, 2023, and/or as on March 31, 2024 or as specified in the Report. Furthermore, the Report is aligned with the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC), Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) requirements prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). 4

Scope and Boundaries The Report covers the disclosures for the period from April 1, 2023, and/or as on March 31, 2024, or as specified in the Report. The data and content in the Report aim to provide an accurate and balanced economic, social, and environmental performance of LTF's Head Office ("HO") and 1,964 branches, including closed branches. The reporting boundary of the Report is as disclosed in Question 13 and Question 23 (a) of Section A: General Disclosures of the BRSR. The scope and boundaries for each material topic and metrics are detailed either in the text where the topic is introduced, or by references to the LTF website and public documents. Nos. wherever required, have been rounded off. Precautionary Principle LTF adopts a precautionary approach in risk management and lending decisions to mitigate any adverse social and environmental impacts. Principles such as stakeholder inclusiveness, completeness and materiality were followed while preparing this report. The same is enumerated across various sections of the Report.