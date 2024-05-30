Corporate Information

Board of Directors

S. N. Subrahmanyan

Non-Executive Director and Chairman

Sudipta Roy

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

R. Shankar Raman

Non-Executive Director

Thomas Mathew T.

Independent Director

Rajani R. Gupte

Independent Director

  1. Seetharaman
    Independent Director

Nishi Vasudeva

Independent Director

Pavninder Singh

Nominee Director

Company Secretary

Apurva Rathod

Details as on the date of issue of the Report

Statutory Auditors

M/s KKC and Associates LLP (formerly known as Khimji and Kunverji and Co. LLP)

Registered Office and Investor Service Centre

Brindavan, Plot No.177, C.S.T. Road,

Kalina, Santacruz (East),

Mumbai - 400098,

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 22 6212 5000

Fax: +91 22 6212 5553

Website: www.ltfs.com

Email: igrc@ltfs.com

Registrar and Share Transfer Agents

Link Intime India Private Limited

C-101, 247 Park, L.B.S. Marg,

Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083,

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 22 4918 6000

Fax: +91 22 4918 6060

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Investor Information

Market Capitalisation as on March 31, 2024

₹ 39,362.59 Cr

BSE Code

533519

NSE Symbol

LTF

AGM Day, Date and Time

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. (IST)

AGM Mode

Video-Conference/OtherAudio-Visual Means

Across The Pages

Corporate Overview

02-27

About the Report

03

Who We Are

06

Performance Highlights

14

Chairman's Message

20

Managing Director and

Chief Executive Officer Message

24

Management Discussion and Analysis

28-61

Sustainability Performance

62-335

Value Creation

62

Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment 84

Corporate Governance

120

Financial Capital

148

Manufactured and Intellectual Capital

166

Human Capital

186

Social and Relationship Capital

212

Natural Capital

244

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting

262

Assurance Statement

314

GRI Content Index

323

TCFD Disclosure

333

Policy Compendium

334

Statutory Reports

336-392

Board's Report

336

Corporate Governance Report

365

Financial Statements

393-653

Standalone

393

Consolidated

554

Notice

654-670

Glossary

671-673

EMPOWERING

WITH

TECHNOLOGY

BUILDING FUTURES

Digital growth is not just a tale of technological advancement, but also one of empowerment, inclusion, and resilience. At the heart of a digital journey, lies the vision of leveraging technology to drive socioeconomic development and bridge the digital divide. As the country navigates the opportunities and challenges of the digital age, its commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of all remains unwavering.

L&T Finance takes cognizance of this technology wave and is committed to becoming one of the most pre-eminent technology driven lenders. Our technology efforts are divided

into 4 quadrants, namely designing superior customer experience, digital process engineering, augmenting IT infrastructure and strengthening information security. These efforts are directed towards agile and customer-focussed delivery on the 5-Pillars of the execution engine to create a sustainable and predictable retail franchise.

Through the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation, combined with our lending prowess, we empower people to dream big and build futures.

This report delves into our amplified technology journey and our delivery on the

execution pillars demonstrated through the business growth. Additionally, as a responsible corporate citizen, we have taken bold strides in areas of social responsibility and sustainability. All these initiatives clearly indicate that we are on the right path to becoming a sustainable Fintech@Scale.

Empowerment with the use of technology will truly build futures!

2

Integrated Annual Report 2023-24

Corporate

Statutory

Financial

Overview

Reports

Statements

Notice

About the Report

At L&T Finance Limited (formerly known as L&T Finance Holdings Limited) and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as LTF or your Company, a paramount focus has been placed on delivering products and services sustainably to its customers. Your Company embraced the Lakshya 2026 strategy in FY22 and achieved it well in advance in FY24, with a stronger technological shift and a customer-centric approach. Going forward, LTF will continue to focus on making its organisational performance consistent, predictable and sustainable by adopting the following 5 key pillars of execution:

Sharpening Credit

Heightened Brand

Underwriting

Visibility

Enhancing Customer

Implementing Futuristic

Capability

Acquisition

Digital Architecture

Building

Upholding the values of transparency, accountability and commitment to stakeholder value, your Company has consistently disclosed its performance across its operations and businesses annually through Sustainability and Integrated Reports since FY19. LTF aims to provide a comprehensive overview of both, financial and non- financial performance during FY24 through this Integrated Annual Report ("the Report"). The Report is designed to present stakeholders with a holistic perspective of your Company's ambitions, strategic approach, goals, performance, impact, and future direction.

L&T Finance Limited

3

Reporting Principle

The financial and statutory data presented in the report is in line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (including the rules made thereunder), Indian Accounting Standards, the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and other applicable RBI regulations.

The non-financial information in the Report has been prepared in accordance with the framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and provides Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across the Six Capitals. It provides sustainability disclosures as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), 2021 Standards for the period from April 1, 2023, and/or as on March 31, 2024 or as specified in the Report.

Furthermore, the Report is aligned with the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC), Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) requirements prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and the Taskforce

on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

4

Scope and Boundaries

The Report covers the disclosures for the period from April 1, 2023, and/or as on March 31, 2024, or as specified in the Report. The data and content in the Report aim to provide an accurate and balanced economic, social, and environmental performance of LTF's Head Office ("HO") and 1,964 branches, including closed branches. The reporting boundary of the Report is as disclosed in Question 13 and Question 23 (a) of Section A: General Disclosures of the BRSR.

The scope and boundaries for each material topic and metrics are detailed either in the text where the topic is introduced, or by references to the LTF website and public documents. Nos. wherever required, have been rounded off.

Precautionary Principle

LTF adopts a precautionary approach in risk management and lending decisions to mitigate any adverse social and environmental impacts. Principles such as stakeholder inclusiveness, completeness and materiality were followed while preparing this report. The same is enumerated across various sections of the Report.

Materiality and

Target Audience

As one of the leading NBFCs, LTF has a direct economic, social, and environmental impact, and a significant indirect impact through its financial activities. In compiling the Report, the topics that could have a material impact on the stakeholders are accounted for, including business and management systems. Other relevant matters are also encapsulated in the 'Value Creation Model'.

LTF continuously takes the views and opinions of stakeholders and aligns its execution/strategy and reporting to meet evolving expectations. For materiality analysis, stakeholder groups (internal as well as external) were consulted in a qualitative and quantitative manner.

The report is crafted to communicate your Company's progress to the varied groups of stakeholders

who have an influence on or are affected by LTF. These groups encompass Employees, Investors, Regulators, Customers, Vendors, CSR Project Implementing Partners and Communities. The primary objective is to provide stakeholders with a perspective of your Company's businesses and the capacity to create and sustain value.

Integrated Annual Report 2023-24

Corporate

Statutory

Financial

Overview

Reports

Statements

Notice

Corporate Restructuring: 'Single Lending Entity'

Effective December 4, 2023, your Company successfully completed the merger of its subsidiaries, L&T Finance Limited, L&T Infra Credit Limited and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Limited ("Merged Entities") with itself. With this merger, all the lending businesses are now housed under one single entity i.e., your Company, with it becoming the equity and debt listed operating lending entity.

The merger was an internal restructuring exercise and resulted, inter alia, in the transfer and vesting of the assets, liabilities and the entire undertaking of the Merged Entities into your Company, followed with the dissolution, without winding up, of each of the Merged Entities. The process was completed post requisite shareholders', creditors' and regulatory/statutory approvals. The merger has led to the creation of a simplified 'Single Lending Entity'.

Further, with effect from March 28, 2024, the name of your Company has changed to L&T Finance Limited.

L&T Finance Limited

Forward-Looking

Statements

The Integrated Annual Report incorporates forward-looking statements pertaining to LTF's anticipated performance and future events, articulated through terms such as 'plans', 'expects', 'will', 'anticipates', 'believes', and 'intends'. Recognising the inherent uncertainty and risks associated with these assumptions and predictions, your Company emphasises its disclaimer of any obligation to update such statements post-publication. Stakeholders are urged to exercise prudence and refrain from undue reliance on these statements, given that actual future outcomes may significantly deviate due to various external factors beyond your Company's control, introducing an element of unpredictability.

Assurance

The information in the Report has been subjected to a thorough internal validation process and a robust assurance procedure, harnessing both your Company's internal expertise and external validation conducted by Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, an independent third-party assurance provider renowned in the professional sphere. An assurance review has also been conducted on the Report, adhering to SSAE 3000 Assurance Standards. The corresponding Assurance Statement forms a part of the Report.

For ease of information access, links are embedded to relevant pages on your Company's corporate website and the Report. Any questions or feedback on the Report can be sent to us by writing to igrc@ltfs.com.

5

Who We Are

LTF is one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies ("NBFC") which provides a diverse range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, LTF has secured the highest credit rating- 'AAA', from 4 leading rating agencies. Additionally, your Company has received top-notch ESG Ratings for its performance on sustainability. LTF operates across a wide network of branches pan India, ensuring accessibility to people having diverse financial needs across varied geographies. Your Company actively drives financial inclusion by extending its products and services to society's financially excluded and marginalised sections.

Your Company is deeply committed to upholding the legacy of its parent company, Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T). The L&T Group, a respected name in India's private sector for over eight decades, is characterised by professionalism and high standards of corporate governance. L&T is engaged in core, high-impact sectors of the economy and integrated capabilities that span the entire spectrum of 'design to delivery'. L&T has also played a vital role in significant projects of national importance such as the Ayodhya Ram Temple, ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission, the Statue of Unity, Kempegowda International Airport and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, among others.

Built on the Foundation of Trust and Commitment

AAA

Part of the

Upper Layer

Amongst Top

Highest Credit

Top-Notch

illustrious L&T

NBFC as per RBI

Retail NBFCs

Rating - 'AAA'

ESG Ratings

Group

classification

6

Integrated Annual Report 2023-24

Corporate

Statutory

Financial

Overview

Reports

Statements

Notice

Vision

1 LTF envisions to be an admired and inspirational financial institution, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders

Values

1

Ambition: LTF aspire to

achieve something more

and doing better than it did

yesterday.

2

Pride: Confidence in LTF's

abilities as a stable and

sustainable organisation

that always contributes to

the customer and every

stakeholder.

3

Discipline: Creating a culture

of results and not reasons, LTF

places responsibility on doing

what is right day after day

4

Integrity: Integrity beyond

honesty, including focus,

consistency

Sustainability

Commitments

1

Become Carbon Neutral

(Scope 1 and 2) by 2035

2

Maintain Water Positive/

Surplus status

3

Achievement of the set

Sustainability targets

LTF became a publicly listed company in 2011, three years after its inception. Your Company has received a Certificate of Registration (CoR) as a Non-Banking Financial Company Core Investment Company (NBFC-CIC). However, pursuant to the merger, the Company, being the surviving entity, has applied for CoR as NBFC-ICC, and complies with the guidelines applicable to a NBFC-ICC, pending receipt of the CoR from RBI.

LTF has its shares and debt securities listed on the Stock Exchanges in India.

L&T Finance Limited

7

Board of Directors

Committee Membership

Expertise and Competencies

Committee Membership

Expertise and Competencies

February

64 years

S. N. Subrahmanyan

28, 2022

Indian

Chairman and

Non-Executive Director

N.A.

Leadership Qualities, Financial Sector Knowledge and Experience, Exposure in Policy Shaping and Industry Advocacy, Understanding of the Regulatory Framework, Corporate Governance, Financial Expertise, Risk Management, Global Experience/International Exposure, Information Technology & Cyber Security, Sustainability/ESG Expertise

Full profile accessible at: https://www.ltfs.com/about-us

Sudipta Roy

January

52 years

24, 2024

Indian

Managing Director and

Chief Executive Officer

Asset Liability Management

Stakeholders' Relationship and

Committee (Chairman)

Customer Protection Committee

Corporate Social Responsibility and

Risk Management Committee

ESG Committee

IT Strategy Committee

Leadership Qualities, Financial Sector Knowledge and Experience, Exposure in Policy Shaping and Industry Advocacy, Understanding of the Regulatory Framework, Corporate Governance, Financial Expertise, Risk Management, Global Experience/International Exposure, Information Technology & Cyber Security, Sustainability/ESG Expertise

Full profile accessible at: https://www.ltfs.com/about-us

Date of appointment

Age

Nationality

8

Integrated Annual Report 2023-24

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

L&T Finance Holdings Limited published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 07:39:09 UTC.