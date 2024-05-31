PUBLIC

L&T Finance Ltd. joins hands with PhonePe to offer secured

lending products

Launches secured lending products across Housing and Two-wheeler Finance

Two-wheeler Finance Offerings to target over 535 million consumers of PhonePe services across the country

May 30, 2024, Mumbai: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) of the country, has forged a strategic partnership with PhonePe, India's leading fintech company offering a wide range of financial services and products. The collaboration amongst both the Companies is aimed at broadening the range of financial products and offering secured lending to customers across Housing and Two-wheeler Financing.

The introduction of the Housing Finance and Two-wheeler Finance solutions will empower individuals seeking home and mobility financing options. With L&T Finance's 'The Complete Home Loan' borrowers would be able to avail themselves of 'Home Décor Finance' for their interior decoration needs, experience the Company's 'Digitised Process' and leave their hassles to a 'Dedicated Relationship Manager'. Borrowers would now be able to explore and choose from a variety of offerings from LTF allowing them to optimise their financial strategies. Furthermore, with LTF's Housing Finance and Two-wheeler Finance options borrowers can acquire easy financing at competitive interest rates starting at 8.65% and with repayment tenures of up to 30 years respectively.

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Sanjay Garyali, Chief Executive - Urban Finance at LTF said, "Our partnership with PhonePe represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative financial services to customers nationwide. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionise the lending landscape by harnessing PhonePe's expansive reach and digital platform alongside LTF's expertise in providing trustworthy financial solutions, thereby driving financial inclusion on a large scale. Through this partnership, customers will enjoy seamless access to competitive Home Loan and Two-wheeler Loan options, empowering them to realise their dreams of homeownership or vehicle ownership effortlessly. Customer will also be able to transfer their existing Home Loans at competitive interest rates to avail 'The Complete Home Loan' benefits and also reduce their EMI burden. We firmly believe that LTF and PhonePe are poised to establish new standards in the lending industry, redefining convenience, accessibility, and customer satisfaction."

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Hemant Gala, CEO, PhonePe Lending said, "We are excited to collaborate with L&T Finance to offer Housing and Two-wheeler loans to our users through our newly launched Secured lending platform on the PhonePe app. This partnership allows us to combine PhonePe's technological expertise and massive user base of over 535 million along with L&T Finance's trusted lending experience, to enable access to secured lending solutions to our users on a single platform to meet their financial needs. Lenders are investing

1