  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. L&T Technology Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTTS   INE010V01017

L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED

(LTTS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:11 2022-09-30 am EDT
3506.85 INR   -0.38%
03:01aL&T Technology Services Joins Hands with Qualcomm to Provide Solutions for the Global 5G Private Network Industry
BU
09/22L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
BU
08/29Indian Indices Tank on Monday as US Federal Reserve Signals Rate Hikes; Tech Mahindra Slides 5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L&T Technology Services Joins Hands with Qualcomm to Provide Solutions for the Global 5G Private Network Industry

09/30/2022 | 03:01am EDT
LTTS & Qualcomm Technologies will jointly develop and deploy end-to-end PN solutions for Enterprise Customers in the Manufacturing & Warehousing Industry

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to deploy end-to-end solutions for the global 5G Private Network Industry utilizing their combined core expertise in the Hi-Tech & Telecommunication domain.

LTTS and Qualcomm Technologies will bring together core competencies in telecommunication solutions and services for the benefit of end-customers in the manufacturing and warehousing/logistics sector. As the demand for a connected world continues to grow rapidly, LTTS engineers are leveraging LTTS’ chip-to-cloud expertise to unleash the power of 5G and transform global manufacturing and supply chain processes.

Qualcomm Technologies, an industry leader in 5G globally, is accelerating the expansion of 5G connectivity, and its end-to-end domain expertise is enabling the growth of the broader technology ecosystem spanning 5G Private Network RAN, devices, automation and management solution and partner initiatives.

As part of the proposed collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies will engage Private Networks RAN Automation technology for the automation and management of small cells along with pre-integrated PN solutions. LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design and implementation of use cases, provide engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration and management. Combining their diverse ecosystem strengths, both Qualcomm Technologies and LTTS are now enabling Industry 4.0 solutions for enterprises.

In line with the terms of the collaboration, LTTS will establish an engineering center of excellence in Santa Clara (California, US) with Qualcomm Technologies’ support to accelerate the adoption of 5G private wireless networks.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services said, “With the increasing demand for a connected world, LTTS is constantly leveraging its chip to cloud design expertise to realize the power of 5G and reshape the ideas of business. 5G is a breakthrough technology and we, at LTTS, are well-poised to meet the demands of this rapidly evolving connectivity space in association with an industry leader like Qualcomm Technologies.”

Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Partnerships, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “We are committed to expanding our one technology roadmap for a future that is connecting everything to the cloud. The Connected Intelligent Edge is where wireless technology, on-device computing, AI, and low power consumption are accelerating the digital transformation across industry verticals. Through this collaboration with LTTS, we are bringing innovative solutions and services to market that will accelerate digital transformation for smart manufacturing, factory, logistics and warehousing sectors globally.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 21,400 employees spread across 19 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 89 innovation labs as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 78 728 M 964 M 964 M
Net income 2023 11 380 M 139 M 139 M
Net cash 2023 18 786 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,7x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 372 B 4 553 M 4 553 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 21 433
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
L&T Technology Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3 520,25 INR
Average target price 3 407,61 INR
Spread / Average Target -3,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Chadha Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rajeev Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Abhishek Sinha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Narayanan Kumar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED-37.13%4 553
VINCI-11.09%45 840
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.23%31 513
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.20%29 703
QUANTA SERVICES13.55%18 622
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.84%17 091