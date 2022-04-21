L&T Technology Services : Re-appointment

L&T Technology Services Limited

A.M. Naik Tower,6th Floor, L&T Campus, Gate No.3, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Powai, Mumbai-400072.

www.ltts.com

April 21, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. NSE Symbol: LTTS

The BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001 BSE Script Code: 540115

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref: Our letter dated April 1, 2022

Dear Sirs,

We would like to inform that pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. April 21, 2022, have approved and taken on record the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m., we attach herewith the following:

1.

Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 along with the Auditor's Report thereon. The Audit Reports were issued with unmodified opinion of the financial statements.

2. Press Release and Investor Release w.r.t. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

Final Dividend:

We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have recommended a final dividend of 750% i.e. Rs. 15/- per equity share of face value of Rs 2.00/-each, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, which if approved, shall be paid / dispatched within thirty days from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. The date of book closure for the purpose of final dividend shall be intimated later.

Statutory Auditors:

M/s MSKA & Associates, Chartered Accountants are appointed as Statutory Auditors for a term of five years from the conclusion of 10th Annual General Meeting to the conclusion of 15th

Annual General Meeting. The said appointment is subject to approval of members. The brief profile of the Statutory Auditors is attached herewith as Annexure A.

Registered Office: L&T House, N. M. Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001. INDIA, Tel: +91 22 6752 5656 Fax: +91 22 6752 5893 CIN : L72900MH2012PLC232169

L&T Technology Services is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited

L&T Technology Services Limited

A.M. Naik Tower,6th Floor, L&T Campus, Gate No.3, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Powai, Mumbai-400072.

www.ltts.com

Re-appointment of Director:

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A (7) of the LODR Regulations, and based on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board has re-appointed Mr. Abhishek Sinha (DIN: 07596644) as the COO & Whole-Time Director of the Company for a second term of three years w.e.f. October 18,2022 upto and including October 17, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The brief profile of Mr. Abhishek Sinha is attached herewith as Annexure B. We further affirm that Mr. Abhishek Sinha is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

The above Director is not related to any existing Directors.

Secretarial Auditors:

Alwyn Jay & Co., Company Secretaries are appointed as the Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2022-23. The brief profile of the Secretarial Auditors is attached herewith as Annexure C.

Scheme of Amalgamation:

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on October 19, 2021, had approved the scheme of amalgamation of the following wholly owned subsidiaries of LTTS with the Company:

1. Esencia Technologies India Private Limited (Esencia)

2. Graphene Semiconductor Services Private Limited (Graphene)

3. Seastar Labs Private Limited (Seastar).

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, have changed the appointed date for the said Scheme to April 1, 2022.

Enclosed as Annexure D is the information pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015.

The Scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals including the approvals of the National Company Law Tribunal/other regulatory authority and the respective Shareholders and Lenders/Creditors of each of the companies involved in the Scheme.

The Scheme will be filed with the Stock Exchanges as per the applicable provisions of Regulation 37 of SEBI LODR.

Registered Office: L&T House, N. M. Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001. INDIA, Tel: +91 22 6752 5656 Fax: +91 22 6752 5893 CIN : L72900MH2012PLC232169

L&T Technology Services is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited

L&T Technology Services Limited

A.M. Naik Tower,6th Floor, L&T Campus, Gate No.3, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, Powai, Mumbai-400072.

www.ltts.com

The above information is also available on the website of the Company. Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours sincerely,

For L&T Technology Services Limited

Prajakta Powle

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (M. No. A 20135)

Encl: As above

Registered Office: L&T House, N. M. Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001. INDIA, Tel: +91 22 6752 5656 Fax: +91 22 6752 5893 CIN : L72900MH2012PLC232169

L&T Technology Services is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited

Cci)

SHARP & TANNAN

Chartered Accountants

Firm's Registration No. 109982W

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors of Lea Technology Services Limited

Report on the audit of the consolidated financial results

Opinion

I. We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial results ofL&T Technology Services

Limited ('the Holding Company') and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as 'the Group') for the year ended 31 March 2022 ('the consolidated financial results') attached herewith, being submitted by the Holding Company pursuant to the requirements of regulation 33 of the SERI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, as amended (*Listing Regulations').

2. In our opinion and to the best ofour information and according to the explanation given to us, and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors on separate audited financial statements and the other financial information of subsidiaries, the aforesaid consolidated financial results:

• includes the annual financial results of the followinn entities:

Sr. Entity name Relationship no. I 1ST Technology Services LLC ('LTTS LLC') Wholly owned subsidiary 2 Esencia Technologies Inc.' Wholly owned subsidiary ofLTTS LLC 3 L&T Technology Services (Canada) Limited Wholly owned subsidiary ofLTTS LLC 4 Orchestra Technology, Inc. Wholly owned subsidiary ofLTTS LLC 5 Esencia Technologies India Private Limited Wholly owned subsidiary 6 L&T males Technology Services Private Limited Subsidiary 7 Graphene Semiconductor Services Private Limited Wholly owned subsidiary 8 Graphene Solutions Pte. Ltd. Wholly owned subsidiary 9 Graphene Solutions SDN. [MD. Wholly owned subsidiary 10 Graphene Solutions Taiwan Limited Wholly owned subsidiary II Seastar Labs Private Limited Wholly minted subsidiary 12 LAT Technology Services (Shanghai) Co. Limited Wholly owned subsidiary

• On IOctober 2021. Esencia Technologies Inc. was merged with LTTS LW.

• are presented in accordance with the requirements of regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

• give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act'), read with relevant rules issued thereunder. and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated total comprehensive income (comprising of net profit and other

Ravindra Annexe, 194, Churchgate Reclamation, Dinshaw Vachha Road, Mumbai - 400 020, India.

Tel. (22) 2204 7722/23, 2286 9900 Fax (22) 2286 9949 E-mail : admin.mumW@slunpandtannan.com

Shreedhar Kate Itainnath D. Kart Edwin P. Augusune Itathunath P Acharya

Firdosh D. Buena Tinharaj A. Kbot Pavon K. Aeserwal

Also at Pune Associate Offices :New Delhi. Chennai. Bangalore. Datroda. Goa & Aluncdatmd

SHARP & TANNAN

alTER tan.:

SHEET NO:

comprehensive income) and other financial information of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Basis of opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditor's responsibilitiesfor the audit of the consolidatedfinancial results section ofour report. We arc independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled ow other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code ofEthics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in "other matters" paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Management's responsibilities for the consolidated financial results

4. These consolidated financial results have been prepared on the basis. of the consolidated annual financial statements. The Holding Company's Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/ loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Group in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities: selection and application of appropriate accounting policies: making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent: and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records. relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial results by the Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

5. In preparing the consolidated financial results, the respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

6. The respective Board ofDirectors ofthe companies included in the Group are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial results

7, Our objectives arc to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes ow opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial results.