    LTTS   INE010V01017

L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED

(LTTS)
08/28
3574.45 INR   -2.60%
08/28L&T Technology Services Bags Five-Year Engineering Services Deal with BMW Group; Shares Drop 4%
MT
08/15L&T Technology Services Limited Appoints Nandini P. Nair as Global General Counsel
CI
07/15TRANSCRIPT : L&T Technology Services Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
L&T Technology Services Wins 5-year Deal from BMW Group in Infotainment Domain

08/29/2022 | 03:31am EDT
LTTS to provide high-end engineering services for BMW Group’s suite of infotainment consoles

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced today that it has won a 5-year, multi-million-dollar deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high-end engineering services for the company’s suite of infotainment consoles targeted for its family of hybrid vehicles.

The large deal was awarded to LTTS because of its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and LTTS’ proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones. The LTTS team of engineers will be providing services in the areas of software build and integration, infotainment validation and defect management.

LTTS has an existing Near Shore Center which provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group’s suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles. The proximity to BMW Group’s campus will enable LTTS’ engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real time.

“This latest deal win is a testament to LTTS’ long-standing expertise in the automotive engineering services domain. Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new age digital technologies. We are delighted to strengthen our existing engagement with BMW Group and are fully committed to deploying our digital engineering capabilities and assist with the launch of their new family of hybrid vehicles,” said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 21,400 employees spread across 19 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 89 innovation labs as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/


© Business Wire 2022
