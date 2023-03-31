Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. L&T Technology Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTTS   INE010V01017

L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED

(LTTS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:41:49 2023-03-31 am EDT
3390.00 INR   +0.97%
03:31aL&T Technology Services and Ansys set up CoE for Digital Twin
BU
03/09L&T Technology Services Unveils CoE to Offer Suite of Automotive Solutions on AWS
BU
03/09L&T Technology Services Unveils CoE to Offer Suite of Automotive Solutions on Aws
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L&T Technology Services and Ansys set up CoE for Digital Twin

03/31/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Turnkey digital twin projects to address customer requirements around design, manufacturing, and supply chain processes

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, and Ansys, a global leader and pioneer of Multiphysics engineering simulation software have signed an MOU to establish the LTTS-Ansys Center of Excellence (CoE) for Digital Twin. The center will support LTTS in demonstrating industry use cases, develop future facing solutions, and enable its customers to optimize design, manufacturing, and supply chain processes. Ansys' Twin Builder solution will allow LTTS to further expand its market share in digital twin areas.

The digital twin market is valued at $6.5 billion and is expected to reach $125.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.48%. The CoE will help LTTS showcase digital twin proofs of concept to its customers and speed up their adoption. The collaboration will enable LTTS to meet the growing demand for digital twin solutions and provide access to emerging talent in the technology market.

The joint efforts of Ansys and L&T Technology Services will create opportunities for innovation and growth in the digital twin industry, providing a new level of insight and control to manufacturers. With the digital twin market projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of the trend. The collaboration demonstrates the commitment of both organizations in providing the most advanced and effective digital twin solutions to customers in manufacturing and industrial sectors. The establishment of the CoE marks the beginning of a long-term partnership aimed at shaping the future of the digital twin industry.

LTTS recently launched its next-generation IoT-based engineering practice on Digital Twins and is expected to derive extreme value from this collaboration to bring the benefits of digital twins to a range of industries, from oil and gas to automotive, aerospace, and defense, among others. Digital twins offer the potential to transform manufacturing businesses by enabling predictive maintenance, saving on warranty and insurance costs, and optimizing product operations. By leveraging Ansys' simulation tools, the CoE will help accelerate the digital thread for manufacturing and industrial enterprises.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prith Banerjee, Chief Technology Officer, Ansys, said: “We are very excited to collaborate with LTTS on addressing the challenges and needs for the Digital Twin market. LTTS has demonstrable expertise in creating next generation Digital Twins and Ansys, through this CoE, will further help LTTS accelerate and develop advanced Digital Twin simulation capabilities. I believe that this collaboration will enable LTTS to address the growing demand from customers for new age manufacturing practices and deliver strong value to the growing market for Digital Twin solutions.”

“Digital twin opens up fascinating new possibilities in the Industrial Internet of Things with positive outcomes for product design, development and manufacturing. We are pleased to collaborate with Ansys which will help our customers visualize every aspect of production and gain actionable insights. With Ansys’ simulation tools, we will be able to accelerate the digital thread of enterprises across manufacturing and industrial segments in particular. This association with Ansys will help accelerate the adoption of digital twin technologies and solve complex problems for our global clientele,” added Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services Limited.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 21,600 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 91 innovation labs as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.LTTS.com


© Business Wire 2023
All news about L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED
03:31aL&T Technology Services and Ansys set up CoE for Digital Twin
BU
03/09L&T Technology Services Unveils CoE to Offer Suite of Automotive Solutions on AWS
BU
03/09L&T Technology Services Unveils CoE to Offer Suite of Automotive Solutions on Aws
CI
03/02Nomura Starts L&T Technology Services at Reduce With INR3,050 Price Target
MT
02/23L&T Technology Services and Qualcomm Selected by Thales for Enabling 5G Private Network..
BU
02/23Thales Selects L&T Technology Services Limited and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for Enab..
CI
01/20L&T Technology Services reports 21% growth and crosses the 300 crore mark in Net Profit..
AQ
01/20L&T Technology's Consolidated Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q3; Shares Slide 4%
MT
01/19Transcript : L&T Technology Services Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 19, ..
CI
01/19L&T Technology Services Selected as Strategic Engineering Partner to Airbus for Advance..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 79 411 M 967 M 967 M
Net income 2023 11 582 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2023 14 019 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,6x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 355 B 4 317 M 4 317 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 21 649
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
L&T Technology Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 3 357,30 INR
Average target price 3 344,48 INR
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amit Chadha Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rajeev Gupta Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Abhishek Sinha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Prajakta Powle Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED-8.86%4 317
VINCI13.00%63 621
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.91%36 696
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%34 894
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.86%23 826
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED24.82%23 156
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer