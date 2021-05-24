Log in
    LTTS   INE010V01017

L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LIMITED

(LTTS)
  Report
L&T Technology Services : Coventry University, L&T Technology Services Join Forces to Develop New-Age Solutions for the Automotive and Manufacturing Sectors

05/24/2021 | 04:01am EDT
Partnership deepens R&D in Autonomous technologies, EVs and Software Defined Vehicles

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has signed a collaboration agreement with UK’s Coventry University to build and deliver new generation engineering solutions for the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

The partnership will see research undertaken in autonomous mobility solutions and vehicle dynamics with the aim of strengthening LTTS’ technology capabilities for their global customers. In particular, LTTS and Coventry University will collaborate towards developing technologies and deepening skillsets in Autonomous Driving, EVs and Software Defined Vehicles.

In addition, the university will enable LTTS engineers to acquire advanced knowledge in Automotive and Manufacturing Technologies and Sustainability, empowering them to face myriad challenges around technology upgrades.

The partnership is expected to result in the joining of like-minded experts to research and develop new products, processes and services; the building of a talent pool that will impact local and global economies; and a working relationship that connects two global organizations to create change in the transport sector. The University’s contribution is being led by the IFTC which conducts research in transport design, electric, connected and autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity and manufacturing technologies.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services, said: “The potential of technology and engineering to positively disrupt our lives is limited only by imagination. LTTS’ GLOCAL (Global + Local) strategy has helped in strengthening relationships across the globe by breaking barriers and deepening the regional ecosystem comprising talent pool and local economy. The IFTC-LTTS alliance aims to fast track the new-age mobility solutions for the transportation industry across the globe, including aspects of safety and comfort that can benefit millions of commuters. LTTS is delighted to collaborate with Coventry University in scripting a new chapter for transportation engineering services both in UK and globally.”

Professor Richard Dashwood, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research), Coventry University said, “This partnership with LTTS underlines the university’s commitment to research with impact, directing the scope of our academic expertise to support the areas where we can make a real difference. As one of the world’s leading engineering and technology service providers, LTTS is a natural partner for Coventry University and I look forward to supporting this relationship as it grows to encompass all relevant themes within our research portfolio.”

“IFTC is proud to work alongside leading industry partners to deliver our vision of transport solutions fit for the cities of the future. LTTS integrates perfectly with this aim and with work already well underway in key collaboration areas and a number of other topics of interest already identified, I am confident that this will be of immense long-term benefit to both partners,” said Professor Carl Perrin, Chief Executive of IFTC, Coventry University.

Find out more about IFTC’s excellent track record of industry engagement, including projects with FEV, HORIBA MIRA and Unipart Manufacturing.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,400 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 69 innovation labs as of March 31, 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
