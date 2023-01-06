Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17 2023-01-06 pm EST
206.76 USD   +0.30%
02:31pL3Harris Technologies Receives $40 Million Contract From US Department of Defense to Deliver VAMPIRE Anti-Drone Systems
MT
02:21pL3Harris Awarded $40 Million Defense Contract for Ukraine Forces
DJ
01:35pL3Harris Receives VAMPIRE Contract for Ukrainian Security Defense Efforts
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L3Harris Awarded $40 Million Defense Contract for Ukraine Forces

01/06/2023 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


L3Harris Technologies Inc. said Friday that it has been awarded a $40 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to install portable multi-purpose defense systems in vehicles set to be handed to Ukraine forces.

L3Harris will place its defense kits, called Vampire, on U.S. government-provided vehicles, the company said. The kits will allow Ukraine forces to target and shoot down drones, as well as to defend against ground threats, the company said.

Under the contract, L3Harris will deliver four Vampire systems by mid-2023, and 10 more by the end of the year, it added.

The Vampire prototype was selected in August as part of the Pentagon's $3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, the company said.

L3Harris shares dipped 0.8% to $204.54.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1421ET

All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:31pL3Harris Technologies Receives $40 Million Contract From US Department of Defense to De..
MT
02:21pL3Harris Awarded $40 Million Defense Contract for Ukraine Forces
DJ
01:35pL3Harris Receives VAMPIRE Contract for Ukrainian Security Defense Efforts
BU
01/04L3Harris Technologies Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release
BU
01/04L3harris Technologies : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release
PU
01/04L3HARRIS COMPLETES LINK 16 ACQUISITION; L3Harris Technologies today announced closing i..
AQ
01/03L3harris Technologies : Paul Swiergosz - Form 8-K
PU
01/03L3harris Technologies, Inc. /de/ : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligat..
AQ
01/03Viasat Completes Sale of Link 16 to L3Harris
MT
01/03Viasat Completes Sale of Link 16 Tactical Data Links Business to L3Harris Technologies ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 825 M - -
Net income 2022 1 137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 39 248 M 39 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 206,13 $
Average target price 264,67 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.61%39 248
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.08%148 471
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.94%125 028
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.51%81 346
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-1.16%67 030
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-0.98%30 959