L3Harris Awarded $40 Million Defense Contract for Ukraine Forces

L3Harris Technologies Inc. said Friday that it has been awarded a $40 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to install portable multi-purpose defense systems in vehicles set to be handed to Ukraine forces.

L3Harris will place its defense kits, called Vampire, on U.S. government-provided vehicles, the company said. The kits will allow Ukraine forces to target and shoot down drones, as well as to defend against ground threats, the company said.

Under the contract, L3Harris will deliver four Vampire systems by mid-2023, and 10 more by the end of the year, it added.

The Vampire prototype was selected in August as part of the Pentagon's $3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, the company said.

L3Harris shares dipped 0.8% to $204.54.

