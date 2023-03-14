Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:50:27 2023-03-14 pm EDT
202.23 USD   +0.43%
03:29pL3Harris Technologies Wins $765 Million NASA Contract for Geostationary Weather Imager
MT
03:19pL3Harris Awarded $765 Million NASA Contract for NOAA Satellite System
DJ
02:31pL3Harris to Design and Build NOAA's Next-Generation Geostationary Weather Imager
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Awarded $765 Million NASA Contract for NOAA Satellite System

03/14/2023 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


L3Harris Technologies Inc. on Tuesday said it received a $765 million contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to design and build the next generation imager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's geostationary extended observations satellite system.

The defense company said it developed, in partnership with NOAA, the weather sensor technology for the mission that will provide detailed, real-time information that will improve space-based severe weather monitoring, as well as short-term predictions and wildfire tracking.

The GeoXO mission, slated to begin launching in 2032, will provide the mainstay of NOAA's geostationary observation through 2055.

"We're proud to be a part of NOAA's GeoXO observing system, supporting short-term forecasts, severe weather, and disaster monitoring to provide advanced warning to decision makers," said Rob Mitrevski, vice president and general manager, spectral solutions at L3Harris.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1518ET

All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:29pL3Harris Technologies Wins $765 Million NASA Contract for Geostationary Weather Imager
MT
03:19pL3Harris Awarded $765 Million NASA Contract for NOAA Satellite System
DJ
02:31pL3Harris to Design and Build NOAA's Next-Generation Geostationary Weather Imager
BU
01:49pL3Harris Technologies Says It Reached Target of 30% Lower Greenhouse Gas Emissions Thre..
MT
12:16pL3harris Technologies : A message from the CEO
PU
12:01pL3Harris Exceeds Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Goal
BU
10:17aNASA Selects L3Harris to Develop Imager for NOAA Satellite
AQ
03/13How to resolve the security and policing challenges drones present
AQ
03/13Why availability is so important when procuring eod robots
AQ
03/10L3harris Technologies, Inc : Winter is near, and so is the need for snow plow drivers
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 706 M - -
Net income 2023 1 813 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 2,45%
Capitalization 38 248 M 38 248 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
EV / Sales 2024 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 201,35 $
Average target price 250,94 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sallie B. Bailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.29%38 248
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.43%142 277
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.88%121 861
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-16.10%70 059
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-11.82%59 936
BAE SYSTEMS PLC6.07%33 647