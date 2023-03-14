L3Harris Awarded $765 Million NASA Contract for NOAA Satellite System

By Denny Jacob

L3Harris Technologies Inc. on Tuesday said it received a $765 million contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to design and build the next generation imager for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's geostationary extended observations satellite system.

The defense company said it developed, in partnership with NOAA, the weather sensor technology for the mission that will provide detailed, real-time information that will improve space-based severe weather monitoring, as well as short-term predictions and wildfire tracking.

The GeoXO mission, slated to begin launching in 2032, will provide the mainstay of NOAA's geostationary observation through 2055.

"We're proud to be a part of NOAA's GeoXO observing system, supporting short-term forecasts, severe weather, and disaster monitoring to provide advanced warning to decision makers," said Rob Mitrevski, vice president and general manager, spectral solutions at L3Harris.

