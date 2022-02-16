Log in
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
L3Harris CEO and CFO to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference, Wednesday, February 23, 2022

02/16/2022 | 12:01pm EST
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Vice Chair and CEO Chris Kubasik and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michelle Turner will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The live event is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. ET and remarks will be streamed (listen-only) at L3Harris.com. A replay will be available through the company’s website for seven days following the event.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 933 M - -
Net income 2021 1 875 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 42 589 M 42 589 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Brown Executive Chairman
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.78%42 589
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.73%139 662
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.54%104 089
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.91%60 063
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION2.06%58 973
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.53%25 607