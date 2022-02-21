Log in
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

L3Harris Completes Imager Integration for NOAA's Advanced Environmental Satellite

02/21/2022 | 09:02am EST
Highlights:

  • ABIs radically improve weather observation through advanced technology
  • Achieves resolution 4 times greater, 5 times faster than previous satellites
  • Delivers high-resolution video of weather and environmental systems

 

The fourth Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) built by L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been successfully integrated into NOAA’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-U (GOES-U), completing the series of advanced weather sensors for the GOES program, slated to launch in 2024.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005073/en/

The fourth L3Harris-built Advanced Baseline Imager being integrated onto the GOES-U satellite, scheduled to launch in 2024. Image credit: Lockheed Martin

The fourth L3Harris-built Advanced Baseline Imager being integrated onto the GOES-U satellite, scheduled to launch in 2024. Image credit: Lockheed Martin

The ABIs onboard the GOES series of satellites provide revolutionary technology by advancing weather observation and environmental monitoring services, and also by providing more advanced notice of fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. The ABI provides high-resolution video of weather and environmental systems using 16 spectral bands delivering three times the amount of spectral coverage, four times the resolution and five times faster than the previous generation of GOES satellites.

For nearly 60 years, L3Harris has developed breakthrough technology and launched innovative solutions that further improve the accuracy of weather forecasts, measure climate change and increase life-saving warning times.

The third ABI is onboard NOAA’s GOES-T satellite, scheduled to launch March 1, 2022. GOES satellites are under command and control of the L3Harris-built enterprise ground system.

Caption: The fourth L3Harris-built Advanced Baseline Imager being integrated onto the GOES-U satellite, scheduled to launch in 2024.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 933 M - -
Net income 2021 1 875 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 42 703 M 42 703 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 217,62 $
Average target price 244,82 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Brown Executive Chairman
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.05%42 703
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.49%138 667
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION8.74%105 243
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION1.08%61 075
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.53%59 818
BAE SYSTEMS PLC8.66%25 503