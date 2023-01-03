Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:54 2023-01-03 pm EST
207.22 USD   -0.48%
04:06pViasat Completes Sale of Link 16 Tactical Data Links Business to L3Harris Technologies for $1.96 Billion
PR
04:01pL3Harris Completes Link 16 Acquisition
BU
08:11aSamir Mehta Named New President of L3Harris' Communication Systems Segment
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L3Harris Completes Link 16 Acquisition

01/03/2023 | 04:01pm EST
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced closing its acquisition of Viasat Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VSAT) Tactical Data Links product line – commonly known as Link 16 – for approximately $1.96 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005143/en/

Acquiring the Link 16 tactical data link product line will allow L3Harris to expand resilient communication and networking capabilities to a larger user base across multiple domains. (Photo: Business Wire)

Acquiring the Link 16 tactical data link product line will allow L3Harris to expand resilient communication and networking capabilities to a larger user base across multiple domains. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the TDL network in October 2022 and secured U.S. and allied partner regulatory approvals in December.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 825 M - -
Net income 2022 1 137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,4x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 39 644 M 39 644 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 208,21 $
Average target price 264,67 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%39 644
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.00%148 530
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.00%127 496
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.00%83 976
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.00%67 986
BAE SYSTEMS PLC0.00%31 675