L3Harris Completes Sale of Visual Information Solutions Business

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed the sale of its Visual Information Solutions (VIS) business to NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE).

The VIS business is a global provider of commercial geospatial software, technology and services used to extract and analyze reliable, accurate and actionable information from geospatial to terrestrial imagery.

The divestiture is consistent with L3Harris’ broader strategy to continue portfolio optimization and to align long-term innovation investments for national security priorities and whole-of-government, multi-domain solutions.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

