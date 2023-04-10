Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33:21 2023-04-10 am EDT
196.83 USD   -0.09%
09:18aNV5 Global Closes Acquisition of L3Harris' Visual Information Solutions Business
MT
09:05aL3Harris Completes Sale of Visual Information Solutions Business
BU
04:28aScience Applications International, Eight Other Firms Get Up to $3.2 Billion US Defense Logistics Agency Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Completes Sale of Visual Information Solutions Business

04/10/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has completed the sale of its Visual Information Solutions (VIS) business to NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE).

The VIS business is a global provider of commercial geospatial software, technology and services used to extract and analyze reliable, accurate and actionable information from geospatial to terrestrial imagery.

The divestiture is consistent with L3Harris’ broader strategy to continue portfolio optimization and to align long-term innovation investments for national security priorities and whole-of-government, multi-domain solutions.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:18aNV5 Global Closes Acquisition of L3Harris' Visual Information Solutions Business
MT
09:05aL3Harris Completes Sale of Visual Information Solutions Business
BU
04:28aScience Applications International, Eight Other Firms Get Up to $3.2 Billion US Defense..
MT
04/05L3Harris Technologies, Global Crossing Airlines Team Up for Pilot Program
MT
04/05Global Crossing Airlines Announces New Pilot Pathway with L3harris
CI
04/05Global Crossing Airlines Announces New Pilot Pathway with L3Harris
AQ
04/04L3Harris Technologies Bags Up to $584 Million US Air Force Contract
MT
04/03L3Harris Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release
BU
04/03L3harris forward deploys autonomous maritime capabilities to deliver manned-unmanned te..
AQ
04/03L3harris sponsors indigenous 'dreamers and doers' innovation camps
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 709 M - -
Net income 2023 1 774 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 37 423 M 37 423 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 197,01 $
Average target price 248,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sallie B. Bailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.38%37 423
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.69%143 201
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.76%124 758
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.79%71 555
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.22%62 443
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.22%38 310
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer