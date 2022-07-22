Log in
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:09 2022-07-22 pm EDT
228.05 USD   +1.76%
12:01pL3Harris Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:40aL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/21L3Harris Elects Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Finance VP Christina L. Zamarro to Board of Directors
BU
L3Harris Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/22/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share on the common stock, payable September 16, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2022.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 501 M - -
Net income 2022 2 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 43 221 M 43 221 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William M. Brown Executive Chairman
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.09%43 221
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.19%140 728
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.20%104 788
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.83%70 541
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.96%60 116
BAE SYSTEMS PLC42.89%29 512