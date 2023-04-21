Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57:58 2023-04-21 pm EDT
202.01 USD   -0.42%
03:41pL3Harris Technologies Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.14 a Share, Payable June 16 to Shareholders of Record on June 2
MT
03:31pL3Harris Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:41aL3harris Technologies, Inc : Improve your business and retain and hire drivers with five small changes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

L3Harris Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/21/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.14 per common share, payable June 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2023.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:41pL3Harris Technologies Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.14 a Share, Payable June 16 to Sha..
MT
03:31pL3Harris Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:41aL3harris Technologies, Inc : Improve your business and retain and hire drivers with five s..
AQ
03:47aL3Harris Technologies Secures $14.3 Million Modification to US Air Force Contract
MT
04/19L3harris to provide audio system for nasa's first crewed flight to the moon since apoll..
AQ
04/19L3harris rasor highlights mosa solution advantages in live unmanned air combat maneuver..
AQ
04/19L3Harris Awarded $145 Million Contract to Modernize US Space Domain Awareness Capabilit..
BU
04/18L3harris Technologies : Expands Contract with OEMServices to Provide Enhanced Logistical S..
PU
04/18L3harris Technologies : Awarded Booster Avionics Contract for NASA Artemis Missions
PU
04/18L3harris prepares next-generation nts-3 satellite for launch in 2023
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 708 M - -
Net income 2023 1 740 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 009 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,2x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 38 536 M 38 536 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 202,87 $
Average target price 247,16 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sallie B. Bailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.24%38 536
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.14%149 952
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.78%124 246
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.56%72 098
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-8.30%62 391
BAE SYSTEMS PLC19.22%38 697
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer