    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
12/15/2022 | 10:03am EST
216.97 USD   -0.49%
10:03aL3Harris Delivers First T7 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robots to US Air Force
BU
09:01aNew Spirit Airlines & L3Harris Pathway Program Puts Aspiring Pilots on the Fast Track to a Successful Career
PR
12/14L3harris Technologies : Smart Bomb Release Systems to Expand F-16 Firepower, Mission Flexibility in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco
PU
L3Harris Delivers First T7 Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robots to US Air Force

12/15/2022 | 10:03am EST
Highlights:

  • Improves precision for complex EOD missions
  • Delivers increased speed, improved strength and battery life
  • Mitigates explosive threats on military installations and nearby communities

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) today announced delivery of the first of more than 100 T7™ explosive ordnance disposal robots to the U.S. Air Force as part of a contract supporting the USAF’s global EOD mission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005682/en/

The L3Harris T7 EOD robot offers increased speed, improved lift, reach strength, extended battery life and human-like dexterity, increasing mission-critical precision for complex explosive ordnance disposal missions worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

The L3Harris T7 EOD robot offers increased speed, improved lift, reach strength, extended battery life and human-like dexterity, increasing mission-critical precision for complex explosive ordnance disposal missions worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

The initial four-robot delivery represents the first of 56 T7 robotic systems, support, maintenance and training provided under an $85 million, 10-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract awarded in September 2021. In May 2022 the USAF requested 51 additional T7 robots, for a total of 107 robots ordered to date.

“The world’s most capable robot for challenging EOD tasks where speed and precision are required, the T7 will help safeguard Air Force EOD operators as they mitigate explosive threats around the globe,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “We’re keenly aware of what’s at stake for these operators and constantly refine and enhance our robotic systems to minimize risk and maximize utility during these dangerous, no-fail missions.”

Recognized by the USAF for its outstanding technical and usability ratings, the T7 represents a major upgrade for the USAF from its 20-year-old robotic fleet. The T7 enables operators to handle larger explosive devices in less time and provides increased speed, improved lift, reach strength, and extended battery life. Additionally, a unique haptic controller provides human-like dexterity and mission-critical precision.

In 2021, L3Harris completed delivery of 122 T7 robots to the U.K. Ministry of Defence to replace its aging fleet of remote-controlled EOD vehicles. With the current USAF contract calling for L3Harris to provide up to 170 robots, these contracts make L3Harris the largest robot supplier for the U.K. MOD and the USAF.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about system capabilities and anticipated contract awards are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
