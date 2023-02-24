Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:43:40 2023-02-24 pm EST
209.96 USD   +0.19%
02:01pL3Harris Elects Retired Four-Star General Ed Rice to Board of Directors
BU
10:23aL3Harris Technologies Raises Quarterly Dividend $0.02 to $1.14, Payable March 24 to Record Holders as of March 10
MT
08:27aL3Harris Boosts Dividend By 1.8%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L3Harris Elects Retired Four-Star General Ed Rice to Board of Directors

02/24/2023 | 02:01pm EST
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) today announced that retired Air Force General Edward A. Rice, Jr., former commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Education and Training Command, has been elected to its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005278/en/

Retired Air Force Gen. Edward A. Rice, Jr., was elected today to the L3Harris Technologies Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Retired Air Force Gen. Edward A. Rice, Jr., was elected today to the L3Harris Technologies Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

“General Rice brings an extensive background in military operations and national security to the board, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “As the DoD sees China as our nation’s pacing threat, Ed’s experience and insights will be of immense value as we work to help our customers meet these challenges.”

Across his 35-year Air Force career, Rice served with distinction as a general officer, including commanding U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, serving as vice commander of Pacific Air Forces, and serving as commander of 13th Air Force.

Rice, 66, earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master’s degree in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a master’s degree in national security policy studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

“I’m honored to join the L3Harris board so that I can help shape the company as it continues to provide solutions that bring crucial support to the nation across all domains,” said Rice.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

A biography and photo for Ed Rice can be found here.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 856 M - -
Net income 2022 1 137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 39 899 M 39 899 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 209,55 $
Average target price 250,94 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.85%39 899
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-0.41%145 460
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.43%122 308
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.26%72 893
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-5.83%63 382
BAE SYSTEMS PLC5.35%33 072