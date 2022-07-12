Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:33 2022-07-12 pm EDT
232.03 USD   -2.74%
03:01pL3Harris Integrated and Tested Critical Instruments on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope; First Images Unveiled
BU
07/11L3Harris Reportedly Ends Discussions to Acquire NSO Group's Hacking Tools Following US Concerns
MT
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Leading Wednesday Markets Rebound
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L3Harris Integrated and Tested Critical Instruments on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope; First Images Unveiled

07/12/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASA, in partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency), released the James Webb Space Telescope’s first full-color images and spectroscopic data Tuesday, July 12. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) engineers and technicians integrated the complex system of mirrors and rigorously tested the telescope’s hardware to simulate the harsh conditions of space. As the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope, Webb’s images will demonstrate the telescope’s full power and show that it is now ready to begin its mission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712006086/en/

The Carina Nebula is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky, located approximately 7,600 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina. Nebulae are stellar nurseries where stars form. The Carina Nebula is home to many massive stars, several times larger than the Sun. Image credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

The Carina Nebula is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky, located approximately 7,600 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina. Nebulae are stellar nurseries where stars form. The Carina Nebula is home to many massive stars, several times larger than the Sun. Image credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

L3Harris’ partnership with NASA spans decades beginning with miniaturized electronic tracking and pulse code technologies for early spacecraft; continuing through the Mercury, Apollo, space shuttle and International Space Station missions. The company is contributing to exciting new programs, such as building the optical telescope for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and designing and building the engineering development unit telescopes for the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna in the company’s Rochester, N.Y. facilities.

Photo Link: James Webb Space Telescope | L3Harris™ Fast. Forward.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:01pL3Harris Integrated and Tested Critical Instruments on NASA's James Webb Space Telescop..
BU
07/11L3Harris Reportedly Ends Discussions to Acquire NSO Group's Hacking Tools Following US ..
MT
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Leading Wednesday Markets Rebound
MT
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
07/06L3harris technologies - keeping an open mind, why the approach to open standards needs ..
AQ
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
07/06L3Harris Acquires 7% Strategic Stake in Mynaric for 11.2 Million Euros
MT
07/05L3Harris Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release
BU
06/30L3Harris Infrared Space Technology to Enhance Battlefield Imagery and Missile Defense D..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 537 M - -
Net income 2022 2 081 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 999 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 46 012 M 46 012 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 238,56 $
Average target price 278,41 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.87%46 012
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.53%140 461
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.27%111 696
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.12%73 915
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION6.06%60 909
BAE SYSTEMS PLC47.69%30 422