Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:08 2022-12-20 pm EST
205.38 USD   -0.08%
10:03a20 Years Of Catapan : The remarkable rise of a game-changing encryption device
AQ
07:15aDA Davidson Downgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne to Sell From Buy After Announced Sale to L3Harris Technologies, Adjusts PT to $58 From $54
MT
12/19Meta, L3Harris fall; Madrigal Pharmaceuticals rise
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L3Harris Link 16 Acquisition Obtains All Regulatory Approvals

12/20/2022 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced today obtaining all regulatory approvals for its acquisition of the Tactical Data Link product line – commonly known as Link 16 – from Viasat.

“We are in position to close this acquisition much earlier than expected, which means we can welcome our new employees and begin work even earlier on this important modernization effort,” said Christopher Kubasik, L3Harris CEO and Chair. "The team is excited to deliver advanced tactical data links for this broadly used network, which will give our warfighters distinct advantages in multiple domains.”

The company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the TDL network on October 3, 2022, with the deal originally expected to close in the first half of 2023. With U.S. regulatory and allied partner approval now obtained, the deal is expected to close by January 3, 2023.

The product line, comprised of nearly 450 employees and generating approximately $400 million in annual sales, is installed in more than 20,000 U.S. and allied platforms around the world enabling warfighters across multiple domains to securely share voice and data communications. L3Harris plans to modernize the technology, adding advanced tactical data links to the existing Link 16 network, achieving a level of resiliency relevant for evolving electronic warfare environments and JADC2 requirements.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or historical performance. Important risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the “Risk Factors” sections of each company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, among other things, any delays in, or failures by either party to satisfy pre-closing covenants in the definitive agreement in a timely manner or at all could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements or historical performance. Statements about the closing of the acquisition, L3Harris’ ability to successfully execute its plans for the acquired business and the benefit of the asset step up, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:03a20 Years Of Catapan : The remarkable rise of a game-changing encryption device
AQ
07:15aDA Davidson Downgrades Aerojet Rocketdyne to Sell From Buy After Announced Sale to L3Ha..
MT
12/19Meta, L3Harris fall; Madrigal Pharmaceuticals rise
AQ
12/19L3Harris Technologies' Acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne May Face FTC Block, D.A. David..
MT
12/19Defense firm L3Harris to buy Aerojet for $4.7 bln with eye on missile demand
RE
12/19It's still all about the pivot
MS
12/19L3HARRIS TO ACQUIRE AEROJET ROCKETDYNE; This marks L3Harris' second acquisition announc..
AQ
12/19L3Harris Technologies Finalizes $4.7 Billion Deal to Buy Rocket Maker Aerojet Rocketdyn..
MT
12/19Baird Downgrades L3Harris Technologies to Neutral From Outperform, Slashes Price Target..
MT
12/19L3harris Technologies, Inc. /de/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 825 M - -
Net income 2022 1 137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 39 137 M 39 137 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 205,55 $
Average target price 266,06 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.01%39 137
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.27%143 555
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.56%126 265
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.58%81 961
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION17.19%66 942
BAE SYSTEMS PLC53.47%31 578