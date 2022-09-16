Advanced search
01:01pL3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
BU
09/15TRANSCRIPT : L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, Sep-15-2022 07:00 AM
CI
09/14ATHLETICS SUPPORT BOLSTERS LONG PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN L3HARRIS, U.S. AIR FORCE; L3Harris has signed a multiyear sponsorship agreement to support academy athletic programs, extending the relationship that began so many decades ago.
AQ
L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium

09/16/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Highlights:

  • Will design, develop and deploy Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure
  • Defines design criteria to lay foundation to enable Air Force’s contribution to JADC2
  • Provides backbone for distributed battle management in multi-domain battlespace

The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/

As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)

As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)

The newly formed Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Digital Infrastructure Consortium, comprising L3Harris and other competitively selected industry partners, will define requirements and standards to inform the development of the Air Force’s ABMS Digital Infrastructure to realize the DoD’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) vision.

“To embolden commanders with information and decision advantage, they need interoperability, which is a priority outcome for the collaborative consortium,” said Ross Niebergall, L3Harris Vice President and Chief Technical Officer.

The consortium will address the secure processing, resilient communications, data management and open-architecture design criteria that lays the foundation for enabling the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System.

Operationalizing the U.S. Air Force’s vision for JADC2, ABMS will provide the backbone for distributed battle management in a multi-domain battlespace, bringing advanced capabilities to, and creating a decision advantage over, peer threats for the Air Force and Space Force.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about radio capabilities and contract and order values are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
