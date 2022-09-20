Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHX   US5024311095

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(LHX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:34 2022-09-20 am EDT
226.11 USD   -1.72%
10:02aL3Harris Selected by Boeing for T-7A Red Hawk Jet Trainer Mission-Management Processors
BU
09/19L3Harris Technologies and Embraer S.A. to Develop New Agile Tanker Via KC-390 to Support Air Force Operational Imperatives
CI
09/19L3Harris and Embraer to Develop New Agile Tanker via KC-390 to Support Air Force Operational Imperatives
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

L3Harris Selected by Boeing for T-7A Red Hawk Jet Trainer Mission-Management Processors

09/20/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highlights:

  • Decreases maintenance and lifecycle costs with an open-systems approach
  • Maximizes battlespace awareness with communication and sensor connections
  • Bolsters pilot readiness by connecting multiple data feeds to cockpit displays

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) won a $91.5 million contract from Boeing to supply mission-management processors for the T-7A Red Hawk, the newest U.S. Air Force jet trainer in 60 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005316/en/

L3Harris provides mission-management processors for the T-7A Red Hawk aircraft, the newest U.S. Air Force jet trainer in 60 years. (Image courtesy of Boeing.)

L3Harris provides mission-management processors for the T-7A Red Hawk aircraft, the newest U.S. Air Force jet trainer in 60 years. (Image courtesy of Boeing.)

The mission-management processors, developed specifically for the Red Hawk, collate multiple data streams, making the information a pilot has to process in-flight easier to decipher. The sensors and communication capabilities maximize battlespace awareness by connecting internal and external data networks and link video feeds to flight displays. The processors also host specific simulations for pilots undergoing training.

The T-7A Red Hawk, slated to be operational by 2024, pays tribute to the famed African American Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, known as the Red Tails.

“L3Harris mission-management processors are key to the T-7A Red Hawk’s mission of training the next generation of Air Force pilots,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “The processors deliver technology the Air Force can rely upon to bolster pilot readiness.”

The processor technology is part of a digital, open-systems design for the aircraft that decreases maintenance and lifecycle costs while increasing operational reliability. Designed for future growth opportunities, the processors include extra payload slots to expand mission capabilities.

The mission-management processor builds on L3Harris’ record of modular open-systems innovation and mission-management processors, including those on the F-35 and F/A-18 multirole aircraft as well as the U.S. Navy’s new MQ-25 unmanned tanker.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:02aL3Harris Selected by Boeing for T-7A Red Hawk Jet Trainer Mission-Management Processors
BU
09/19L3Harris Technologies and Embraer S.A. to Develop New Agile Tanker Via KC-390 to Suppor..
CI
09/19L3Harris and Embraer to Develop New Agile Tanker via KC-390 to Support Air Force Operat..
BU
09/19L3harris selected as member of department of the air force advanced battle management s..
AQ
09/16L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infr..
BU
09/16The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office Selects L3Harris ..
CI
09/15TRANSCRIPT : L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Con..
CI
09/14ATHLETICS SUPPORT BOLSTERS LONG PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN L3HARRIS, U.S. AIR FORCE; L3Harris ..
AQ
09/13Digital engineering helps l3harris rapidly address advanced missile threats
AQ
09/12Diveplane Corporation announced that it has received $25 million in funding from L3Harr..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 341 M - -
Net income 2022 2 058 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 44 025 M 44 025 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 230,07 $
Average target price 279,94 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Eugene Kubasik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle L. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ross Niebergall Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Jacqueline Nevils Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Byron Green Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.89%44 025
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.29%125 038
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION17.19%110 441
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.09%75 510
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.86%62 689
BAE SYSTEMS PLC39.11%27 115